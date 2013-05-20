Trending

League Of Legends Performance, Benchmarked

Following up our Dota 2 performance analysis, we benchmark the most-played PC game in the world, League Of Legends, and find out just how much graphics and CPU performance it requires for high-resolution, high-detail play, even across three screens.

League Of Legends: Low Details, 1920x1080

Although we're calling these settings "Low Details" for the purpose of comparison, they're actually maxed out in the game, aside from the Shadows preset, which is set to High instead of Very High. As you can see on the previous page, the difference is difficult to see, though it does make a difference to the frame rates. We run this benchmark at 1920x1080.

Keep in mind that all of the following tests are performed on a Core i5-3550-based platform, except for the mobile benchmarks. The Core i5-3210M includes on-die HD Graphics 4000, while the A10-4600M APU features Radeon HD 7660G graphics.

The HD Graphics 4000 engine and Radeon HD 7660G remain above 35 FPS at all times. The discrete Radeon HD 6450 barely falls below 40 FPS. That's a really smooth result for entry-level graphics hardware, particularly considering the detail settings are almost as high as they go.

Nvidia's GeForce 210 struggles. Fortunately, there's plenty of room to pull back on the detail settings. Slide back a bit, and the GeForce 210 has little trouble generating playable performance.

Charting frame rates over time shows how closely the Radeon HD 6450, Radeon HD 7660G, and HD Graphics 4000 perform.

We didn't observe any debilitating stuttering, though the Radeon HD 6450 does exceed 15 ms in our subsequent frame latency variance chart. Much of that has to do with its frame rates being too slow.

