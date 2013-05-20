League Of Legends Performance, Benchmarked

League Of Legends: High Details, 5760x1080

Unlike Dota 2, LoL exposes triple-monitor resolutions. Support isn't completely perfect, since the outside displays suffer strange animation issues. But it's still helpful to see where other characters are located on the other screens.

Even the GeForce GTX 650 and Radeon HD 7750 have little issue driving three screens at 5760x1080 using LoL's highest available details. Minimum frame rates stay above 45 at all times. Nice.

None of the cards we're testing show any worrisome drops in our frame rate over time chart.

The Radeon HD 7750 comes close, but none of these cards exceed frame time variance in excess of 15 milliseconds. With that said, we know that tighter variances are still easy to see on-screen, so it's probable that those four bottom boards would be distinguishable if you put them all side-by-side.