2014 Mazda5 Sport: Tom's Hardware's Project Car Update

ECU Tuning With Tactrix OpenPort, MazdaEdit And Orange Virus Tuning
Modern engine optimization is different than tuning carburetors back in the muscle car days. Whereas you'd previously make physical adjustments to the air/fuel ratio, manipulating mixtures and altering timing can be achieved by plugging in your laptop, changing a file, and uploading to the vehicle's ECU. Connecting a PC requires a special cable that plugs into the OBD-II port, though.
The options for tuning a standard Mazda are limited, so we went to Tactrix, a San Francisco-based company, for a compatible interface. Its Openport 2.0 cable works with a variety of vehicles and software, including Mitsubishi Lancer Evolutions and a number of Subarus. This isn't just a simple USB-to-OBD-II interface, either. There's a simple ARM7TDMI SoC inside running at 72MHz, which controls communication. It's purportedly compatible with virtually every OBD-II protocol in use, including the ISO 9141, CAN and J1850 standards. A microSD slot even allows you to log vehicle information. Unfortunately, our tuning software doesn't let us exploit that feature.
We’re working with Mat Wilson at Orange Virus Tuning to squeeze out more performance from the 2.5L four-cylinder motor in our Mazda5. Since Mat tunes the ECU using MazdaEdit through the Openport 2.0, that's the application in play today.
MazdaEdit is a tuning application developed by epifan Software. It supports most Mazda vehicles, including the Mazdaspeed3/6, CX-7, MPV, 3, 6, Miata, RX-8, 2 and CX-5. The company also sells ecuEdit, which accommodates Mitsubishi Lancer Evolutions, Subaru Impreza WRXs, Foresters and Legacys, in addition to brzEdit (for Subaru's BRZ and the Scion FR-S), along with gtr35Edit, supporting the amazing Nissan GT-R.
Before we could get the project car tuned, we needed baseline performance numbers. For that purpose, we enlisted the help of Bob “De janitor” Roberts, formerly of PC Arena and CNET Asia, owner of Drift Office in Auburn, Washington, and a friend of mine (and many other current and former Tom’s Hardware writers). Bob graciously let us use the Drift Office dynamometer to benchmark the little 2.5L engine's output.
Unfortunately, the tuning process takes time, and we were only able to get baseline performance numbers for the car. The ambient temperature was 59°F with 77% humidity at an elevation of 62 feet above sea level. We started with a jogging run to make sure everything was hooked up correctly, followed by two runs in third gear to collect the performance data.
Our best run revealed that the 2.5L MZR puts out 154hp and 161lb-ft of torque at the wheels on the Dynojet dyno. Mazda rates the 5 at 157hp and 163lb-ft at the crank, which of course is surprising since our numbers don’t show much power loss through the drivetrain. In addition, the power curve looks fairly smooth with the exception of a dip at 4500RPM, where the ECU goes from closed-loop to open-loop to improve fuel economy.
Also, what about adding some type of HUD system that can sync up with your head unit and/or smartphone?
Finally, what about adding some remote controlled actuators that can remotely and automatically open your sliding doors?
I never experienced that with any factory implementation, but my time in a 2ndGen MS3 was quite limited. I also don't usually go down narrower roads in the press cars either, so that may be why.
I only found one company that makes it aftermarket. Mazda offers a system in Japan, but I haven't quite found a way to look up the part numbers and get them to the US quite yet. The around view monitor systems don't have sensors, its just four cameras.. My wife has it on her Leaf and I love it.
So far the aftermarket HUD units I've found only connect to your smartphone. Navdy is releasing one soon and we're looking into that. I love HUDs though.
As for the automatic sliding doors, its a factory option on Japanese models. I've yet to speak to anyone at Mazda USA that's too familiar with the JDM implementations to figure it out. That and my wife's previous car, a 2011 VW Routan had power sliding doors and I found them more annoying after a while since the car had to be in park for them to work, so you couldn't just have your foot on the break, let someone out and keep going. They were also slower than the manual ones too.
The dynojet is calibrated properly. If her car is a automatic, that could be why. The 5-speed auto sucks quite a bit of power and fun from the car and is tuned mostly for economy. There's also more powerloss through the torque converter as well. It could be they chose a middle number that was representative for the manual and the auto. The 2.5 MZR makes varying levels of power in every car, the Mazda5's 157hp is the lowest of all I believe. I'm also barely above sea level too.
Which Prius? The current Toyota HUD is awful in the Prius and the RX350. Its very pixelated and single color. If you want your mind blown, go check out the HUD in the Hyundai Genesis, any GM vehicle, BMW, Mercedes, etc... They're full color and offer navigation, radio information, driver assists, etc... I love them in every car.