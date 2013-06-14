Mudfest 2013: Tom's Hardware Helps Test 23 SUVs

Ford Escape
Ford has a completely new Escape for the 2013 model year that shares its platform with the 2012 Focus. The previous-generation Escape debuted back in 2000 and received mild updates in 2008, so this refresh was needed. This time around, Ford offers plenty of tech options to sort through before you order.
The top-rung Titanium trim level showed up for Mudfest 2013. It was nicely equipped with standard push-button start, remote start, SYNC with MyFord Touch, HID projector headlights, and leather seats. Our test vehicle had the company’s 2.0-liter EcoBoost turbocharged motor paired to a six-speed automatic transmission and intelligent four-wheel drive system. Ford doesn’t give away much information on its drivetrain, but mentions that it monitors traction conditions every 16 ms for optimal torque distribution and vectoring.
Some of the options our Escape included were a power lift gate, rear parking sensors, active park assist, blind spot detection, a back-up camera, navigation, and HD Radio. The lift gate has a neat trick; it lets you walk up behind the car with a key in your pocket and kick your foot below the rear bumper to automatically open it. We weren't able to test the active park assist or blind spot detection systems, but we’ve evaluated active park assist in the past and found it to be quite functional.
We spent a little more time using SYNC with MyFord Touch and our HTC Droid DNA. The phone paired fine and its phonebook transferred over, but text messaging did not work. This was odd because the Droid DNA features HTC Sense, which properly supports the Bluetooth MAP protocol. Nevertheless, we were limited on time. SYNC with MyFord Touch had no trouble with the Lightning-connector equipped iPad, and it played music off of the tablet like a standard iPod.
The Escape was more car-like than SUV. Its Focus roots are noticeable, making it a great crossover to toss around. The 2.0-liter EcoBoost motor was very smooth, didn’t exhibit any noticeable lag, and packed quite a punch. We found the intelligent four-wheel drive system to be competent around the skid pad and dirt course, observing none of the understeer you typically associate with FWD-based systems.
The Escape's throttle response was a little odd in that the drive-by-wire system doesn’t appear to react fast enough when you step on the gas while cruising around. Driving around more conservatively, this wasn't an issue. Ford's Escape wasn’t the only vehicle to exhibit this behavior, though. We noticed it on the Hyundai Santa Fe Sport as well.
Styling-wise, I find the new Escape to be a massive improvement over the previous generation. It's good-looking and stands out in a sea of bland-looking vehicles around it.
|Vehicle Specifications
|Vehicle
|2013 Ford Escape
|Trim level
|Titanium 4WD
|Engine
|2.0 L I4 GTDI EcoBoost (Turbo)
|Transmission
|Six-speed Select Shift Automatic
|Drivetrain
|Intelligent 4WD
|Infotainment
|SYNC with MyFord Touch & Navigation
|Notable features
|Power lift-gateRear parking aid sensorsActive park assistBlind spot detection system (BLIS)Rear-view camera
|Fuel economy
|21 city, 28 highway, 24 combined MPG
|MSRP
|$35,630
Its a great offroad vehicle for the price. The other two are capable vehicles, but the buyer demographic will never take them offroad.
Mechanical technology has its uses but the WWII Era vehicles are awful for comfort and driving feel. Not going to lie though, the G-wagen is one sexy beast IMO. The Wrangler is only a 6-speed auto iirc, but there's a company that offers HEMI conversions :D.
Toyota didn't submit any vehicles, disappointingly. Was hoping the 5th Gen 4Runner and new RAV4 would be there :(.
Seriously the WRX transmission is quite nice, how the hell did all of their others end up to be so godawful?
Guess I'm stuck with my 1999 Isuzu Rodeo until I can win the lottery...oil burning, gas guzzling eyesore it may be but hey the money I saved will buy me a decades worth of gas.
Nothing wrong with an old Isuzu, before GM raped and pillaged them :(. Cars are so expensive nowadays, you're about as poor as I am, but add in two kids and a wife. The WRX has a nice manual because its a performance vehicle. Manuals in economy cars are usually sloppy. long throws and not very exciting, which is why I hate to say to get the auto in economy cars. But, the XV Crosstrek could probably be fixed with a short throw shifter, that usually does wonders.