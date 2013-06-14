Mudfest 2013: Tom's Hardware Helps Test 23 SUVs

Land Rover Range Rover Supercharged
Land Rover’s second entry into Mudfest was its flagship 2013 Range Rover Supercharged. Although it's a fixture in stereotypes about the rich and famous, the Range Rover is still an off-road beast, albeit with oxford perforated seats and mood lighting. The Range Rover has more power than any other vehicle present at Mudfest, its 5.0-liter supercharged V8 outputting 503 hp and yielding sports car-class straight-line performance.
An eight-speed automatic with a neat pop-up shifter knob adds a bit of tech chic to the $111,000 Range Rover. Its 4WD system is a mix and match of old-school mechanical technology upgraded with electronics. The always-on configuration splits power 50:50 through a two-speed transfer case with high- and low-range gears. The transfer case is electronically selectable though, instead of requiring a manual lever. Land Rover's Terrain Response 2 system provides the same general, snow, mud, and sand modes as the LR2, but adds a rock crawl option for the serious off-roading enthusiast.
Driving the Range Rover was understandably a lot of fun. Plenty of power made the 5000+-pound monster respond surprisingly well. Despite the Range Rover's luxury stigma, it had no troubles navigating the hard off-road course. It remains true to Land Rover's heritage, chewing up rough terrain with ease. The luxurious amenities are simply icing on the cake.
The Range Rover's infotainment system consists of an eight-inch touchscreen LCD. Its software appears identical to what's running on the LR2, but displayed at higher quality. Since the Range Rover was quite popular during the event, we didn’t have much time to play with its infotainment system, and cannot confirm if devices with a Lightning interface work, or if Android-based smartphones are compatible.
Of course, this vehicle's technology isn't limited to an infotainment system. Range Rover also integrates a 12.3-inch LCD where you'd expect the gauge cluster to be. Its graphics look good, and text is nice and sharp. To be sure, we weren't left missing analog gauges.
There's also plenty of available safety technology in the Vision Assist Pack, including a blind spot monitoring system that checks for high-speed vehicles in the lane you want to change to. Land Rover’s Surround Camera system makes an appearance as well, delivering a 360-degree view of the truck, similar to Infiniti’s Around View Monitor.
The newest body style adds some slants to the previous generation's boxier styling. We like how the 2013 Range Rover looks; it's a modern take on a classic chassis, but is still distinctly a Range Rover.
|Vehicle Specifications
|Vehicle
|2013 Land Rover Range Rover
|Trim level
|Supercharged
|Engine
|5.0 L supercharged V8
|Transmission
|Eight-speed Steptronic automatic
|Drivetrain
|Permanent 4WD
|Infotainment
|Land Rover navigation w/eight-inch display
|Notable features
|12.3-inch LCD gauge clusterHill-descent controlSurround camera systemBlind spot monitor w/closing vehicleSensing and reverse traffic detectionFront and rear park distance controlTerrain Response 2 system
|Fuel economy
|13 city, 19 highway, 15 combined MPG
|MSRP
|$111,120
Its a great offroad vehicle for the price. The other two are capable vehicles, but the buyer demographic will never take them offroad.
Mechanical technology has its uses but the WWII Era vehicles are awful for comfort and driving feel. Not going to lie though, the G-wagen is one sexy beast IMO. The Wrangler is only a 6-speed auto iirc, but there's a company that offers HEMI conversions :D.
Toyota didn't submit any vehicles, disappointingly. Was hoping the 5th Gen 4Runner and new RAV4 would be there :(.
Seriously the WRX transmission is quite nice, how the hell did all of their others end up to be so godawful?
Nothing wrong with an old Isuzu, before GM raped and pillaged them :(. Cars are so expensive nowadays, you're about as poor as I am, but add in two kids and a wife. The WRX has a nice manual because its a performance vehicle. Manuals in economy cars are usually sloppy. long throws and not very exciting, which is why I hate to say to get the auto in economy cars. But, the XV Crosstrek could probably be fixed with a short throw shifter, that usually does wonders.