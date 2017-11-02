Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 Ti 8GB Review: Vega In The Crosshairs

MSI Z270 Gaming Pro Carbon deals 443 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ 8GB MSI Z270 Gaming Pro... Amazon £62.65 View

Rise of the Tomb Raider (DirectX 12)

2560x1440 Results

Image 1 of 6 Image 2 of 6 Image 3 of 6 Image 4 of 6 Image 5 of 6 Image 6 of 6

GeForce GTX 1070 Ti tells a more compelling story in Rise of the Tomb Raider, beating Radeon RX Vega 56 by 13% and GeForce GTX 1070 by almost 18%.

3840x2160 Results

Image 1 of 6 Image 2 of 6 Image 3 of 6 Image 4 of 6 Image 5 of 6 Image 6 of 6

Switching from 2x SSAA to SMAA softens the blow of running at 3840x2160. Most of these cards average around 40 FPS and lower, though. It’d be prudent to dial graphics quality down a notch or two, even if our unevenness index suggests fairly fluid performance.

A relative comparison shows GeForce GTX 1070 Ti still between Radeon RX Vega 64 and 56. Its 12%+ advantage over GTX 1070 is certainly welcome, though stepping up another $50 to a GeForce GTX 1080 buys an extra ~12% performance.



