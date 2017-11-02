Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 Ti 8GB Review: Vega In The Crosshairs

MSI Z270 Gaming Pro Carbon deals 443 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ 8GB MSI Z270 Gaming Pro... Amazon £62.65 View

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands (DirectX 11)

2560x1440 Results

Image 1 of 6 Image 2 of 6 Image 3 of 6 Image 4 of 6 Image 5 of 6 Image 6 of 6

GeForce GTX 1070 and Radeon RX Vega 56 trade blows in Ghost Recon Wildlands, so it’s hardly a surprise that GeForce GTX 1070 Ti is ~14% faster than AMD’s card. Although we’re testing with new drivers from both manufacturers, these results largely mirror what we were seeing a couple of months back.

3840x2160 Results

Image 1 of 6 Image 2 of 6 Image 3 of 6 Image 4 of 6 Image 5 of 6 Image 6 of 6

Dialing graphics quality back to Medium is the only way to get “playable” frame rates out of most high-end cards at 3840x2160. Nvidia’s GeForce GTX 1080 Ti is the sole single-GPU solution with enough horsepower to land in a different performance class altogether.

We certainly don’t enjoy sacrificing visual fidelity just to play at a higher resolution. If you aspire to play the latest AAA titles at 4K, we recommend saving up for the 1080 Ti.



MORE: Best Graphics Cards



MORE: Desktop GPU Performance Hierarchy Table



MORE: All Graphics Content