Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 Ti 8GB Review: Vega In The Crosshairs

Fan Speed & Noise

Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 Ti FE

Direct comparisons between the temperature and fan speed curves allows us to examine their relationship.

Nvidia's GeForce GTX 1070 Ti FE doesn’t employ semi-passive cooling. Consequently, there’s always a minimum fan speed, though it’s not bothersome in any way.

GeForce GTX 1070 Ti FE’s noise profile is similar to the GeForce GTX 1080 FE’s. Whatever differences we observe are probably attributable to a higher-quality GPU and its cooler operation through our test run.

The most audible aspects of this card's noise profile are characterized as airflow and the somewhat growling noise made by the radial fan’s motor. Lower frequencies produced by the bearings are barely measurable, and any noise produced by the voltage converters doesn't show up at all on the spectrum.

MSI GeForce GTX 1070 Ti Titanium

Semi-passive operation is implemented perfectly on MSI's card, with an ideal start-up pulse and balance. The barely audible fans are turned on well above 60°C, and the curve shows clearly that airflow increases continuously while the temperature remains constant.

The GeForce GTX 1070 Ti Titanium 8G’s noise level is even lower than its larger predecessor’s.

A frequency spectrum analysis reveals that the fans are quiet. Electrical noises that weren’t measurable using the Founders Edition card now make themselves known. This is because MSI's cooler barely makes any noise. Although we pick up on the voltage converters now, they are barely audible in practice.

Both thermal solutions have their advantages. Nvidia's Founders Edition exhausts heat out of your case, keeping other components inside cooler. Meanwhile, MSI improved on its already-great Twin Frozr technology.



