Nvidia Titan RTX Review: Gaming, Training, Inferencing, Pro Viz, Oh My!

Performance Results: Gaming at 3840 x 2160
If you aspire to game at 4K and don’t want to choose between smooth frame rates and maxed-out graphics quality, GeForce RTX 2080 Ti and Titan RTX provide a similar experience. Obviously, Titan RTX is faster. But its win is mostly academic—few gamers could justify spending twice as much money for a geometric mean of average frame rates that’s six percent higher than GeForce RTX 2080 Ti and 4% higher than the third-party model we tested.
With that said, anyone who simply must have the best of the best for gaming, regardless of price (some call this having more money than sense), won’t be able to resist.
Ashes of the Singularity: Escalation (DX12)
Battlefield V (DX12)
Destiny 2 (DX11)
Far Cry 5 (DX11)
Forza Motorsport 7 (DX12)
Grand Theft Auto V (DX11)
Metro: Last Light Redux (DX11)
Rise of the Tomb Raider (DX12)
Tom Clancy’s The Division (DX12)
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon (DX11)
The Witcher 3 (DX11)
Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus (Vulkan)
Nvidia should have given this a Quadro designation so that there is no confusion what this thing is meant for.
True, but the 'Titan' designation was more so designated for super computing, not gaming. They just happen to game well. Quadro is designed for CAD uses, with ECC VRAM and driver support being the big difference over a Titan. There is quite a bit of crossover that does happen each generation though, to where you can sometimes 'hack' a Quadro driver onto a Titan
https://www.reddit.com/r/nvidia/comments/a2vxb9/differences_between_the_titan_rtx_and_quadro_rtx/
Inference is less important, because a model could be deployed on a machine without a GPU or even an embedded device.
Would not buy it at half of it's cost either, so...
The Tom's summary sounds like Nviidia payed for their trip to Bangkok and gave them 4 cards to review....plus gave $4k 'expense money' :)
https://www.tomshardware.com/news/amd-radeon-vii-double-precision-disabled,38437.html
There's a link to the bad news article, for posterity.