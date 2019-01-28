Nvidia Titan RTX Review: Gaming, Training, Inferencing, Pro Viz, Oh My!

Performance Results: Gaming at 3840 x 2160

If you aspire to game at 4K and don’t want to choose between smooth frame rates and maxed-out graphics quality, GeForce RTX 2080 Ti and Titan RTX provide a similar experience. Obviously, Titan RTX is faster. But its win is mostly academic—few gamers could justify spending twice as much money for a geometric mean of average frame rates that’s six percent higher than GeForce RTX 2080 Ti and 4% higher than the third-party model we tested.

With that said, anyone who simply must have the best of the best for gaming, regardless of price (some call this having more money than sense), won’t be able to resist.

Ashes of the Singularity: Escalation (DX12)

Battlefield V (DX12)

Destiny 2 (DX11)

Far Cry 5 (DX11)

Forza Motorsport 7 (DX12)

Grand Theft Auto V (DX11)

Metro: Last Light Redux (DX11)

Rise of the Tomb Raider (DX12)

Tom Clancy’s The Division (DX12)

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon (DX11)

The Witcher 3 (DX11)

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus (Vulkan)

