Nvidia Titan Xp 12GB Review

Doom (Vulkan)
2560x1440 Results
Image 1 of 6
Image 2 of 6
Image 3 of 6
Image 4 of 6
Image 5 of 6
Image 6 of 6
The Titan X averaging 165.4 FPS is so blisteringly fast at 2560x1440 that it’s hard to imagine why you’d need something quicker. But Titan Xp posts an average frame rate more than 9% higher.
3840x2160 Results
Image 1 of 6
Image 2 of 6
Image 3 of 6
Image 4 of 6
Image 5 of 6
Image 6 of 6
Titan Xp’s advantage over Titan X grows to 13%+ at 3840x2160, yielding perhaps the smoothest experience of any game in our benchmark suite at 4K. But GeForce GTX 1080 Ti gives you nearly 90% of Titan Xp’s performance for less than 60% as much money. That last 10% is very expensive.
MORE: Best Graphics Cards
MORE: Desktop GPU Performance Hierarchy Table
MORE: All Graphics Content
I was thinking something similar while I was reading this. The Titan Xp represents the very furthest that the Pascal architecture can go. This current crop of cards from the 1050 to the Titan Xp will carry us to Volta's launch.
(wait, isn't there a card even smaller than the 1050? /shrug)
Edit: Why isn't this quote working?
Edit2: Figured it out =)
I have to agree. Even though I don't like them as a company due to some of their business practices, I have to give them credit for being a stylish company that really pushes it and completes their line-ups - I like things to be *complete*... :-)
I believe you are talking about the 1030. This isn't really a gaming card however, it's more geared for e-sports streaming and HTPC type builds.
This seems to be monster that would really benefit from that...
Yeaaaa. Thanks, but no thanks!
You know if someone handed you a Titan Xp you would stick it right in your box without a second though.
Yes. That's the one.
I mentioned it to illustrate that nVidia has a very wide portfolio with something for everyone. Pascal has been a terrific generation for nVidia.