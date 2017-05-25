Nvidia Titan Xp 12GB Review

Doom (Vulkan)

2560x1440 Results

The Titan X averaging 165.4 FPS is so blisteringly fast at 2560x1440 that it’s hard to imagine why you’d need something quicker. But Titan Xp posts an average frame rate more than 9% higher.

3840x2160 Results

Titan Xp’s advantage over Titan X grows to 13%+ at 3840x2160, yielding perhaps the smoothest experience of any game in our benchmark suite at 4K. But GeForce GTX 1080 Ti gives you nearly 90% of Titan Xp’s performance for less than 60% as much money. That last 10% is very expensive.



