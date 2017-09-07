CPU Performance In VR: 11 Games Benchmarked

Damaged Core
You have to play through quite a bit of Damaged Core before reaching a point that can be accessed for easy and repeated testing. Our benchmark sequence includes 80 seconds of enemy forces assaulting a reactor. The frame times look sinusoidal because the benchmark involves turning from one side to the other in four-second intervals.
A GeForce GTX 1080 Ti is plenty fast for Damaged Core’s most demanding settings. But this Unreal Engine 4-based shooter still scales based on processor performance.
Frame time oscillations make it hard to tell which CPU is fastest. But we definitely see AMD’s FX-8350 struggle the most with high frame times and troublesome variance. In places, insufficient performance causes the FX to trigger ASW. As a result, ~5% of the run’s frames are synthesized by Oculus’ runtime.
This does serve to shelter the FX from dropped frames, though. We observe 35 drops, while Core i3-6320 drops 46 frames and Ryzen 7 1800X drops 53.
Intel’s Core i7-7700K achieves the highest unconstrained frame rate, leaving lots of headroom under the 11.1ms ceiling that translates to 90 FPS. Core i9 lands in second, telling us that there’s either minimal scaling beyond 4C/8T in this game, or that Core i9’s other architectural changes hurt performance more than its extra cores help.
High frame times set FX-8350 apart from the rest of our field in each percentile measurement. And it’s those spikes in the beginning of our benchmark that determine the worst-case peaks.
You might also consider doing a VR at budget review pairing components that make sense in different budget segments. Like an i3 or i5/RX 480 or 1600, i5/1060 or 1070, i7/1070 or 1080, or something like that.
If the goal is to help speed up VR adoption we need ideas of how VR would work on a variety of system configurations. If people don't know if their borderline system can handle VR without an upgrade, they aren't going to even try it.
Of course you wouldn't want to combine a GTX 1080 Ti with a low-end CPU like that, but a Core i3 or FX CPU with a GTX 1050 Ti will get you going in VR.
I'm also disappointed that you didn't include Lone Echo in the test. A lot more relevant than a mobile port like Gunjack, and it seems to be one of the most CPU-intensive VR games so far.
But at the end of the day it's still great to get some data on general VR performance.
Next up, maybe a Core i5-7600K and some older-gen chips from Intel? People don't all have the newest hardware, and might want to see if they can get a VR headset without a PC platform upgrade.
Chris
The CPU gets hit extremely hard the more cars you add.
neither my video card nor cpu hit the 100% utilization mark.
if I had to I could still get a little more out of my cpu as I'm only hitting 40 degrees c.
was thinking of upgrading to 7700k but imo the difference in performance would be marginal.......so I will wait a little longer.
Sorry, but 3D by itself is not a good reason to buy VR. All 3D games suck.
Also I think it would maybe have been more appropiate if you had disabled ASW in these tests?