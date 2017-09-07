CPU Performance In VR: 11 Games Benchmarked

Damaged Core

You have to play through quite a bit of Damaged Core before reaching a point that can be accessed for easy and repeated testing. Our benchmark sequence includes 80 seconds of enemy forces assaulting a reactor. The frame times look sinusoidal because the benchmark involves turning from one side to the other in four-second intervals.

A GeForce GTX 1080 Ti is plenty fast for Damaged Core’s most demanding settings. But this Unreal Engine 4-based shooter still scales based on processor performance.

Frame time oscillations make it hard to tell which CPU is fastest. But we definitely see AMD’s FX-8350 struggle the most with high frame times and troublesome variance. In places, insufficient performance causes the FX to trigger ASW. As a result, ~5% of the run’s frames are synthesized by Oculus’ runtime.

This does serve to shelter the FX from dropped frames, though. We observe 35 drops, while Core i3-6320 drops 46 frames and Ryzen 7 1800X drops 53.

Intel’s Core i7-7700K achieves the highest unconstrained frame rate, leaving lots of headroom under the 11.1ms ceiling that translates to 90 FPS. Core i9 lands in second, telling us that there’s either minimal scaling beyond 4C/8T in this game, or that Core i9’s other architectural changes hurt performance more than its extra cores help.

High frame times set FX-8350 apart from the rest of our field in each percentile measurement. And it’s those spikes in the beginning of our benchmark that determine the worst-case peaks.

