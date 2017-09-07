CPU Performance In VR: 11 Games Benchmarked

Gunjack
This is another CCP Games title based on Unreal Engine 4. Gunjack was introduced for Gear VR back in 2015 and later adapted to the Rift and Vive in 2016. There are no graphics settings, though, so although CCP Games updated Gunjack with higher-resolution graphics, better textures and effects, and higher-quality audio, it’s still meant to be broadly accessible.
Not surprisingly, then, a GeForce GTX 1080 Ti cuts through this workload easily. Dropped frames are sprinkled through our interval charts, but all five platforms render 90 real frames per second through our 80-second sequence.
Unconstrained frame rates in the 200, 300, and 400 FPS range are uncommon, though the deltas between CPUs look pretty familiar. From top to bottom, Core i9-7900X facilitates ~41%-higher results than the FX-8350. Of course, we actually see all of these output at 90 FPS.
Huge frame rates are indicative of tiny frame times. Indeed, four of our five contenders achieve 99th percentile frame times under 4ms. Isolated spikes across our frame time over time plot correspond to the “Worst” column, though these are outliers at best.
You might also consider doing a VR at budget review pairing components that make sense in different budget segments. Like an i3 or i5/RX 480 or 1600, i5/1060 or 1070, i7/1070 or 1080, or something like that.
If the goal is to help speed up VR adoption we need ideas of how VR would work on a variety of system configurations. If people don't know if their borderline system can handle VR without an upgrade, they aren't going to even try it.
Of course you wouldn't want to combine a GTX 1080 Ti with a low-end CPU like that, but a Core i3 or FX CPU with a GTX 1050 Ti will get you going in VR.
I'm also disappointed that you didn't include Lone Echo in the test. A lot more relevant than a mobile port like Gunjack, and it seems to be one of the most CPU-intensive VR games so far.
But at the end of the day it's still great to get some data on general VR performance.
Next up, maybe a Core i5-7600K and some older-gen chips from Intel? People don't all have the newest hardware, and might want to see if they can get a VR headset without a PC platform upgrade.
Chris
The CPU gets hit extremely hard the more cars you add.
neither my video card nor cpu hit the 100% utilization mark.
if I had to I could still get a little more out of my cpu as I'm only hitting 40 degrees c.
was thinking of upgrading to 7700k but imo the difference in performance would be marginal.......so I will wait a little longer.
Sorry, but 3D by itself is not a good reason to buy VR. All 3D games suck.
Also I think it would maybe have been more appropiate if you had disabled ASW in these tests?