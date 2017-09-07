CPU Performance In VR: 11 Games Benchmarked

Gunjack

This is another CCP Games title based on Unreal Engine 4. Gunjack was introduced for Gear VR back in 2015 and later adapted to the Rift and Vive in 2016. There are no graphics settings, though, so although CCP Games updated Gunjack with higher-resolution graphics, better textures and effects, and higher-quality audio, it’s still meant to be broadly accessible.

Not surprisingly, then, a GeForce GTX 1080 Ti cuts through this workload easily. Dropped frames are sprinkled through our interval charts, but all five platforms render 90 real frames per second through our 80-second sequence.

Unconstrained frame rates in the 200, 300, and 400 FPS range are uncommon, though the deltas between CPUs look pretty familiar. From top to bottom, Core i9-7900X facilitates ~41%-higher results than the FX-8350. Of course, we actually see all of these output at 90 FPS.

Huge frame rates are indicative of tiny frame times. Indeed, four of our five contenders achieve 99th percentile frame times under 4ms. Isolated spikes across our frame time over time plot correspond to the “Worst” column, though these are outliers at best.

