CPU Performance In VR: 11 Games Benchmarked

The Mage’s Tale
The Mage’s Tale doesn’t have adjustable quality settings either. However, this UE4-based title, funded by Oculus VR for the Rift, is definitely more demanding than Gunjack. We capture 80 seconds of the introduction as a benchmark.
Big frame time spikes cause a significant number of dropped frames on AMD’s FX-8350. But these don’t last long enough to engage ASW mode.
Dropped frames dot the other four plots as well, corresponding to big frame time spikes.
Interestingly, that green line peeking out below the others hints at a Core i9-7900X win.
Converting measured frame times to unconstrained frame rates confirms the -7900X’s superior performance. Ryzen 7 1800X also nips close at the heels of Core i7-7700K. And FX-8350 isn’t as far behind Core i3-6320 as we’ve seen in other games.
CPU utilization generally doesn’t jump above 10% or so on a Core i7-7700K, so the Core i9’s advantage probably isn’t a result of its 10 Skylake-based cores. We suspect that The Mage’s Tale responds well to larger L2 caches.
Ninety-five percent of FX-8350’s frames land under 10.1ms. Jumping to the 99th percentile measurement sees this figure rise to 11.2ms. That’s where a lot of the dropped frames come from. Moreover, extreme spikes as high as 346ms are an order of magnitude more severe than the worst frame times encountered on our Core i3, Ryzen 7, and Core i9 platforms.
MORE: Best CPUs
MORE: Intel & AMD Processor Hierarchy
MORE: All CPUs Content
You might also consider doing a VR at budget review pairing components that make sense in different budget segments. Like an i3 or i5/RX 480 or 1600, i5/1060 or 1070, i7/1070 or 1080, or something like that.
If the goal is to help speed up VR adoption we need ideas of how VR would work on a variety of system configurations. If people don't know if their borderline system can handle VR without an upgrade, they aren't going to even try it.
Of course you wouldn't want to combine a GTX 1080 Ti with a low-end CPU like that, but a Core i3 or FX CPU with a GTX 1050 Ti will get you going in VR.
I'm also disappointed that you didn't include Lone Echo in the test. A lot more relevant than a mobile port like Gunjack, and it seems to be one of the most CPU-intensive VR games so far.
But at the end of the day it's still great to get some data on general VR performance.
Next up, maybe a Core i5-7600K and some older-gen chips from Intel? People don't all have the newest hardware, and might want to see if they can get a VR headset without a PC platform upgrade.
Chris
The CPU gets hit extremely hard the more cars you add.
neither my video card nor cpu hit the 100% utilization mark.
if I had to I could still get a little more out of my cpu as I'm only hitting 40 degrees c.
was thinking of upgrading to 7700k but imo the difference in performance would be marginal.......so I will wait a little longer.
Sorry, but 3D by itself is not a good reason to buy VR. All 3D games suck.
Also I think it would maybe have been more appropiate if you had disabled ASW in these tests?