CPU Performance In VR: 11 Games Benchmarked

By

The Mage’s Tale

The Mage’s Tale doesn’t have adjustable quality settings either. However, this UE4-based title, funded by Oculus VR for the Rift, is definitely more demanding than Gunjack. We capture 80 seconds of the introduction as a benchmark.

Big frame time spikes cause a significant number of dropped frames on AMD’s FX-8350. But these don’t last long enough to engage ASW mode.

Dropped frames dot the other four plots as well, corresponding to big frame time spikes.

Interestingly, that green line peeking out below the others hints at a Core i9-7900X win.

Converting measured frame times to unconstrained frame rates confirms the -7900X’s superior performance. Ryzen 7 1800X also nips close at the heels of Core i7-7700K. And FX-8350 isn’t as far behind Core i3-6320 as we’ve seen in other games.

CPU utilization generally doesn’t jump above 10% or so on a Core i7-7700K, so the Core i9’s advantage probably isn’t a result of its 10 Skylake-based cores. We suspect that The Mage’s Tale responds well to larger L2 caches.   

Ninety-five percent of FX-8350’s frames land under 10.1ms. Jumping to the 99th percentile measurement sees this figure rise to 11.2ms. That’s where a lot of the dropped frames come from. Moreover, extreme spikes as high as 346ms are an order of magnitude more severe than the worst frame times encountered on our Core i3, Ryzen 7, and Core i9 platforms.


  • lightofhonor 07 September 2017 13:42
    At the end you recommend the Ryzen 5/i5 but don't actually test it. Also, a 1700 or 1700X would be a better apples-to-apples 7700K price comparison.
  • zippyzion 07 September 2017 13:47
    Great article and lots of good testing. Now, since we've determined the best CPU for VR, do you think, perhaps, that you could take different GPUs and slot them into a 7700K system to give us relative GPU performance? Say from the RX 480/580, 1060, 1070, 1080, and 1080Ti? Or possibly throw a Vega into the mix?

    You might also consider doing a VR at budget review pairing components that make sense in different budget segments. Like an i3 or i5/RX 480 or 1600, i5/1060 or 1070, i7/1070 or 1080, or something like that.

    If the goal is to help speed up VR adoption we need ideas of how VR would work on a variety of system configurations. If people don't know if their borderline system can handle VR without an upgrade, they aren't going to even try it.
  • Sakkura 07 September 2017 13:52
    I don't know why you disregard the minimum requirements specified by Oculus, when your tests confirm that a Core i3 and FX CPU both run well with ASW. That was the whole point of Oculus lowering system requirements - the ASW feature means the system can be basically half as powerful and still deliver a playable experience.

    Of course you wouldn't want to combine a GTX 1080 Ti with a low-end CPU like that, but a Core i3 or FX CPU with a GTX 1050 Ti will get you going in VR.

    I'm also disappointed that you didn't include Lone Echo in the test. A lot more relevant than a mobile port like Gunjack, and it seems to be one of the most CPU-intensive VR games so far.

    But at the end of the day it's still great to get some data on general VR performance.

    Next up, maybe a Core i5-7600K and some older-gen chips from Intel? People don't all have the newest hardware, and might want to see if they can get a VR headset without a PC platform upgrade.
  • cangelini 07 September 2017 14:12
    The Core i3 had dropped-frame issues in CryEngine-based games that ASW didn't fix--for that reason, I'd try to free up budget for a quad-core if possible. The FX, of course, simply isn't balanced with a 1080 Ti (a point I tried to make in the conclusion after looking at the experiment's data). In the ends, as with regular PC gaming, it's a question of whether you want to "get going in VR" or have some room to turn up details and render 90 real frames per second. Leaning on ASW exclusively does introduce artifacts of its own--maybe we can illustrate that with slowed-down video in an upcoming piece (screenshots from the primer story may not be enough?). Thank you for the feedback!

    Chris
  • kokolordas15 07 September 2017 14:20
    Please retest Pcars with a proper framerate.If you could also specify how many cars you have enabled in the run that would be nice.

    The CPU gets hit extremely hard the more cars you add.
  • artk2219 07 September 2017 16:22
    These results are great data points but as other have pointed out, it seems you opened up a can of worms :-/. What about different configurations, different settings, older hardware, R9 290's instead of RX 480's / 580's etc etc. I love what you've given us so far, and i know you are definitely under time and budget constraints, but this begs a follow up article with more data points. Thanks for all you guys do though, i know you work hard and put out the best that you can, its just never enough for some of us :).
  • pdlevers 07 September 2017 16:30
    I would be curious to see how a 2600k/2700k overclocked stacks up. A lot of people are stilling running those workhorses, and in many games they perform quite well despite being 5-6 years old.
  • sucker25 07 September 2017 16:55
    Well I have a 3770k running at 4.6 ghz with a 1080 ti ...............with the htc vive all my vr games run flawlessly.
    neither my video card nor cpu hit the 100% utilization mark.
    if I had to I could still get a little more out of my cpu as I'm only hitting 40 degrees c.
    was thinking of upgrading to 7700k but imo the difference in performance would be marginal.......so I will wait a little longer.
  • chalabam 07 September 2017 17:31
    I watched all those games on youtube, and not a single one made me want to play the game.

    Sorry, but 3D by itself is not a good reason to buy VR. All 3D games suck.
  • Scarystuff1970 07 September 2017 18:58
    I wonder why every test have dropped frames? Have you done any investigation into what causes them? Even Gunjack with more than 400 fps have dropped frames? There must be a problem with a Windows process halting everything else? Maybe the same problem that have plaqued Win10 since the Creators Update with lag spikes in all games?

    Also I think it would maybe have been more appropiate if you had disabled ASW in these tests?
