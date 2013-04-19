Take The Train: Lian Li PC-CK101, Built, Tested, And...Driven?

Wireless Communication
Simple Enough: Keyboard and Mouse without Cables
It's not difficult to set up wireless I/O, so long as you avoid devices with infrared transmitters. My preference is combined mouse/keyboard adapters, which only monopolize one USB port for both peripherals. Some of those adapters are even Bluetooth-compatible, facilitating communication with other hardware, too.
Home Network and Internet
Again, this is pretty standard gear. I did run into signal strength issues with the locomotive down on the floor though, requiring me to replace my first Wi-Fi adapter with a high-power model that gave me flawless reception in the 5 GHz band (802.11a).
A moving locomotive deserves its own video camera! For simplicity's sake, I'm using a normal webcam, though it'd be easy to use a more discreet camera mounted inside the chassis.
A Skype session between my desktop and the locomotive demonstrates flawless 720p video. Really, this is just a fun little demo.
We need to get rid of the audio and video cables so the train can move freely, though. Moving on.
Taking the mobile computing theme further, and addressing the limitations on computing power, if you had a Dell Precision M6600 or 6700 laptop with a broken screen, how about mounting the components, motherboard , PSU, batteries, drives, Wifi and all? Then, there could be an i7 CPU and a Quadro 4000M, all very quiet and still getting more air than it's used to. And, appropriately, no power cord!
The idea of a serious, self- propelled workstation steam train model seems the best use possible of this fantastic enclosure idea. That the computer is itself the game is on the borderline of being art.
And congratulations to Igor Wallossek for an excellent description of something so wonderfully out of the ordinary.
Really enjoyable read, Igor! Also got to know about that Gigabyte wireless streamer, should prove useful!
