Trending

Take The Train: Lian Li PC-CK101, Built, Tested, And...Driven?

By

Lian Li sent us a locomotive chassis that wraps around a PC; it's time for daddy to turn into a boy again. We'll show you how to get the right parts into this case and how to get it mobile. Then, we'll take it to a train museum full of steam-powered tech.

Mounting Our SSD

We're not going to bother with a large 3.5” hard disk. Not only do we want to avoid its noise, but Lian Li's optional motor kit also takes up the space you'd use for mechanical storage (a fact the manual fails to mention). It's only when you open the motor kit's instructions that you're told to move an SSD to the tender car instead.

We're using Corsair's 480 GB Neutron GTX, which is plenty fast and large for any usage model. Of course, if you're on a tighter budget, a 2.5" notebook hard drive would work just as well for enabling high capacity, though performance naturally suffers.

It'd be smart to use the rubber grommets for mounting a mechanical disk. They help decouple the drive's vibrations from the chassis (and, vice versa, they protect the repository from a moving locomotive). They also make it easier to get the SSD installed, too, though.

The grommets slide into place perfectly, though you'll want to attach the data and power cables before you get that far. Again, removing the bottom plate would make all of this easier, as I discovered later.

While you can certainly install a 2.5” SSD or mobile hard drive in the tender, there are no mounting points there. If you use the motor kit, you'll find that it rattles and vibrates a lot. Thus, an SSD is definitely preferable over a mechanical disk in this case.

44 Comments Comment from the forums
  • Trueno07 19 April 2013 04:22
    I am so jealous right now, this looked like it was a blast to put together!
    Reply
  • slomo4sho 19 April 2013 04:35
    I am surprised you didn't use the model with the moving train!
    Reply
  • bit_user 19 April 2013 04:43
    Not the first time I've seen it, but I still think this case is just an exercise in sheer ridiculousness.

    But since the PC era is coming to an end, who can blame Lian Li for having a little fun while they still can?
    Reply
  • edogawa 19 April 2013 04:51
    This thing is so awesome...if it wasn't for the noise I would get one...I love trains...
    Reply
  • ASHISH65 19 April 2013 05:07
    awesome! i want to drive that train
    Reply
  • JOSHSKORN 19 April 2013 06:05
    The Little Engine That Could...
    Reply
  • g-unit1111 19 April 2013 06:20
    *Ozzy Osbourne Voice* ALL ABOARD!!! HA HA HA HA....
    Reply
  • bambiboom 19 April 2013 06:27
    Just brilliant. Finally, a computer case with a bit of style suitable for grownups.

    Taking the mobile computing theme further, and addressing the limitations on computing power, if you had a Dell Precision M6600 or 6700 laptop with a broken screen, how about mounting the components, motherboard , PSU, batteries, drives, Wifi and all? Then, there could be an i7 CPU and a Quadro 4000M, all very quiet and still getting more air than it's used to. And, appropriately, no power cord!

    The idea of a serious, self- propelled workstation steam train model seems the best use possible of this fantastic enclosure idea. That the computer is itself the game is on the borderline of being art.

    And congratulations to Igor Wallossek for an excellent description of something so wonderfully out of the ordinary.
    Reply
  • shikamaru31789 19 April 2013 08:04
    I remember when I first saw this on Newegg. I thought I'd lost my mind for a moment. It's definitely a unique case.
    Reply
  • ojas 19 April 2013 08:18
    Tom's Hardware's German team has a lot of fun, i can see :D

    Really enjoyable read, Igor! Also got to know about that Gigabyte wireless streamer, should prove useful!

    Nice house btw :)
    Reply