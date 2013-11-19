Trending

Lian Li PC-Q30 Case Review: A Mini-ITX Chassis With Flair

By

Lian Li's PC-Q30 is not just a PC case, but an enclosure that serves as a showcase for the living room, including a unique shape and a large front window to show off the technology you cram inside. It’s sure to raise eyebrows and start some conversations.

Motherboard Installation

Installing a motherboard in Lian Li's PC-Q30 is a pretty relaxed affair if you lay the case on its back after popping in the I/O shield.

Four pre-installed spacers make it easy to screw the platform into place.

Connecting the power cables comes next. I recommend keeping the chassis on its back for this because its center of gravity is off without the aluminum front cover. The case’s back cover, along with its 140 mm fan, can be removed after unfastening four thumb screws, allowing for easy access to the back of the motherboard if you need it.

Again, hide any cables you don't need in the SSD cage. It's important to tidy up the insides, since Lian Li's PC-Q30 sports a large acrylic front window that'll mercilessly show off stray cabling.

Don’t forget to wipe fingerprints off of the front window and surrounding aluminum before button the enclosure up. They're very easy to see from the outside.

39 Comments Comment from the forums
  • afrobacon 19 November 2013 06:54
    It's hideous.
    Reply
  • gofasterstripes 19 November 2013 08:20
    Lian Li proving, again, that they're a little less sane than everyone else...

    I kinda like it, nice concept. There's too many boring PC cases!
    Reply
  • jimthenagual 19 November 2013 08:23
    Doesn't quite do it for me. Good for them for trying something new, but it's not something I'd buy.
    Reply
  • monsta 19 November 2013 08:49
    Yuck....
    Reply
  • bemused_fred 19 November 2013 10:20
    Ugh. How incredibly gauche.
    Reply
  • jimthenagual 19 November 2013 10:23
    It makes me want to play donkey kong on the screen.
    Reply
  • killerclick 19 November 2013 12:21
    I like it. Then again, everything is better than a laptop.
    Reply
  • JohnMD1022 19 November 2013 12:36
    Ugly with a capital UG !!
    Reply
  • vertexx 19 November 2013 13:45
    Does that thing dispense Bitcoins? It looks like it should be dispensing something....
    Reply
  • rolli59 19 November 2013 14:24
    Definitely a matter of taste.
    Reply