Lian Li PC-Q30 Case Review: A Mini-ITX Chassis With Flair

Lian Li's PC-Q30 is not just a PC case, but an enclosure that serves as a showcase for the living room, including a unique shape and a large front window to show off the technology you cram inside. It’s sure to raise eyebrows and start some conversations.

Technical Specifications And Features

Lian Li's PC-Q30 employs horizontal airflow. Cool air enters through the two openings on either side of the case and is blown out the back, along with the system’s heat, via a fan. There’s no opening at the top, which means passive cooling isn't in the cards.

Model NumberPC-Q30
Form Factormini-ITX, DTX
Dimensions223 mm (Width) x  357 mm (Height) x 300 mm (Depth)
ColorsBlack or Silver (Outside and Inside are the Same)
MaterialAluminum
Weight2.13 kg (Completely Empty)2.30 kg (Empty)
5.25" (external)None
3.5" (internal)None
2.5" (internal)4 x 2.5" for Hard Drive/SSD
Expansion Slots2
Case Fans1 x 140 mm
I/O Ports2 x USB 3.0 / HD Audio
Component SizeGraphics Card: Up to 200 mm Length and 125 mm Height (Including Power Connectors)PSU: Up to 125 mm LengthCPU Cooler: Up to 130 mm Height (Including Fan)
Power SupplySFX (Not Included)
Street PriceApproximately $135

The power button on the front of the case features a blue LED to convey the system’s status and a red LED to show storage activity. It’s the same button used on many of Lian Li's other cases. There is no reset button.

The back of the enclosure's front cover exposes the attached cable, which you can detach. This actually makes installation easier, since the front cover can be set aside without detaching cables from the motherboard.

The front panel is more of a side. It sports two USB 3.0 and audio I/O (microphone input and headphone output).

The only potential issue we found was the PC-Q30’s four metal feet. They won't discolor the surface they're set on like the soft plastic ones tend to do, but they will scratch your desk if you're not careful. The lack of insulation against vibration didn't turn out to be a problem, surprisingly, due to the small footprint making contact.

39 Comments
  • afrobacon 19 November 2013 06:54
    It's hideous.
  • gofasterstripes 19 November 2013 08:20
    Lian Li proving, again, that they're a little less sane than everyone else...

    I kinda like it, nice concept. There's too many boring PC cases!
  • jimthenagual 19 November 2013 08:23
    Doesn't quite do it for me. Good for them for trying something new, but it's not something I'd buy.
  • monsta 19 November 2013 08:49
    Yuck....
  • bemused_fred 19 November 2013 10:20
    Ugh. How incredibly gauche.
  • jimthenagual 19 November 2013 10:23
    It makes me want to play donkey kong on the screen.
  • killerclick 19 November 2013 12:21
    I like it. Then again, everything is better than a laptop.
  • JohnMD1022 19 November 2013 12:36
    Ugly with a capital UG !!
  • vertexx 19 November 2013 13:45
    Does that thing dispense Bitcoins? It looks like it should be dispensing something....
  • rolli59 19 November 2013 14:24
    Definitely a matter of taste.
