Lian Li PC-Q30 Case Review: A Mini-ITX Chassis With Flair

Technical Specifications And Features

Lian Li's PC-Q30 employs horizontal airflow. Cool air enters through the two openings on either side of the case and is blown out the back, along with the system’s heat, via a fan. There’s no opening at the top, which means passive cooling isn't in the cards.

Technical Specifications Model Number PC-Q30 Form Factor mini-ITX, DTX Dimensions 223 mm (Width) x 357 mm (Height) x 300 mm (Depth) Colors Black or Silver (Outside and Inside are the Same) Material Aluminum Weight 2.13 kg (Completely Empty)2.30 kg (Empty) 5.25" (external) None 3.5" (internal) None 2.5" (internal) 4 x 2.5" for Hard Drive/SSD Expansion Slots 2 Case Fans 1 x 140 mm I/O Ports 2 x USB 3.0 / HD Audio Component Size Graphics Card: Up to 200 mm Length and 125 mm Height (Including Power Connectors)PSU: Up to 125 mm LengthCPU Cooler: Up to 130 mm Height (Including Fan) Power Supply SFX (Not Included) Street Price Approximately $135

The power button on the front of the case features a blue LED to convey the system’s status and a red LED to show storage activity. It’s the same button used on many of Lian Li's other cases. There is no reset button.

The back of the enclosure's front cover exposes the attached cable, which you can detach. This actually makes installation easier, since the front cover can be set aside without detaching cables from the motherboard.

The front panel is more of a side. It sports two USB 3.0 and audio I/O (microphone input and headphone output).

The only potential issue we found was the PC-Q30’s four metal feet. They won't discolor the surface they're set on like the soft plastic ones tend to do, but they will scratch your desk if you're not careful. The lack of insulation against vibration didn't turn out to be a problem, surprisingly, due to the small footprint making contact.