Lian Li PC-Q30 Case Review: A Mini-ITX Chassis With Flair

360-Degree Video Of The Empty Case

360 Degree Video of the Empty Case

Picture Gallery

The aluminum surface looks great, of course, but it does encourage you to use thin cloth gloves during the installation process. Our sample had some annoying dust in it, so I decided to thoroughly clean it after taking my first few pictures.

Image 1 of 2 Image 2 of 2

Image 1 of 2 Image 2 of 2

Image 1 of 2 Image 2 of 2

Lian Li's PC-Q30 is truly unique, and I really appreciate yet another case from the company that doesn't follow mainstream convention, especially when it's well-executed like this one. You can love or hate the aesthetic, but you have to admit it's different, just like the chassis I reviewed in Take The Train: Lian Li PC-CK101, Built, Tested, And...Driven?