Trending

Lian Li PC-Q30 Case Review: A Mini-ITX Chassis With Flair

By

Lian Li's PC-Q30 is not just a PC case, but an enclosure that serves as a showcase for the living room, including a unique shape and a large front window to show off the technology you cram inside. It’s sure to raise eyebrows and start some conversations.

PSU: Be Quiet! SFX Power 350 W

Naturally, a case this small requires an SFX-based power supply. There are a number of these available, though they aren't particularly common. Our U.S. team has had good luck with SilverStone's offerings in the past. But in Germany, be quiet! is a familiar vendor. The team there went with that company's BN134, a 350 W, 80 PLUS-certified unit with a PCI Express auxiliary connector for discrete graphics.

Technical Specifications
Model Numberbe quiet! SFX Power 350 W (BN134)
Form FactorSFX 3.2
Voltage100-240 Volt, 50-60 Hz (Full Range)
Power350 Watts
PFCActive, Power Factor 0.9 under Full Load
CompatibilitySupports Intel's C6 Mode(C6/C7 for Intel's Haswell CPUs not Confirmed)
Power Consumption at Standby<1 Watt (Erp/EuP Ready)
Temperature Range10 to 50 °C (Overage Service Life of 100,000 Hours at 25 °C)
Rails+3.3 V20 A+5 V22 A+12 V114 A+12 V216 A-12 V0.5 A
Power OutputMaximum Power 12 V: 300 WMaximum Power 3.3 V + 5 V: 125 W
Hold-up Time at Full Load17 ms
SafetyOCP Over Current ProtectionOVP Over Voltage ProtectionUVP Under Voltage ProtectionSCP Short Circuit ProtectionOPP Over Power Protection
Connectors and CablesNo Modular Cable Management, All Cables Completely Sleeved1 x 20+4-Pin Motherboard (35 cm)1 x 4-Pin CPU (35 cm)1 x PCIe 6-Pin (35 cm)1 x Molex/PATA (Three Connectors, 1 x FDD, max. 50 cm)1 x SATA (35 cm)
Fan80 mm, Up to 4000 RPM (Temperature-Controlled)
Street PriceApproximately $90

Opening be quiet!'s SFX Power 350 Watt reveals the power supply itself, as well as a power cable, manual, screws, and cable ties. In short, it doesn't leave you wanting for anything.

The cables are sleeved well and long enough for our installation.

The SFX Power 350’s fan is audible when the system is under full load. However, most of that noise is redirected back into the case, so you won't hear the power supply over the other fans in taxing situations. If you're only using an APU, and no discrete graphics card, the PSU shouldn't be audible at all.

39 Comments Comment from the forums
  • afrobacon 19 November 2013 06:54
    It's hideous.
    Reply
  • gofasterstripes 19 November 2013 08:20
    Lian Li proving, again, that they're a little less sane than everyone else...

    I kinda like it, nice concept. There's too many boring PC cases!
    Reply
  • jimthenagual 19 November 2013 08:23
    Doesn't quite do it for me. Good for them for trying something new, but it's not something I'd buy.
    Reply
  • monsta 19 November 2013 08:49
    Yuck....
    Reply
  • bemused_fred 19 November 2013 10:20
    Ugh. How incredibly gauche.
    Reply
  • jimthenagual 19 November 2013 10:23
    It makes me want to play donkey kong on the screen.
    Reply
  • killerclick 19 November 2013 12:21
    I like it. Then again, everything is better than a laptop.
    Reply
  • JohnMD1022 19 November 2013 12:36
    Ugly with a capital UG !!
    Reply
  • vertexx 19 November 2013 13:45
    Does that thing dispense Bitcoins? It looks like it should be dispensing something....
    Reply
  • rolli59 19 November 2013 14:24
    Definitely a matter of taste.
    Reply