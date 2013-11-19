Lian Li PC-Q30 Case Review: A Mini-ITX Chassis With Flair

PSU: Be Quiet! SFX Power 350 W

Naturally, a case this small requires an SFX-based power supply. There are a number of these available, though they aren't particularly common. Our U.S. team has had good luck with SilverStone's offerings in the past. But in Germany, be quiet! is a familiar vendor. The team there went with that company's BN134, a 350 W, 80 PLUS-certified unit with a PCI Express auxiliary connector for discrete graphics.

Technical Specifications Model Number be quiet! SFX Power 350 W (BN134) Form Factor SFX 3.2 Voltage 100-240 Volt, 50-60 Hz (Full Range) Power 350 Watts PFC Active, Power Factor 0.9 under Full Load Compatibility Supports Intel's C6 Mode(C6/C7 for Intel's Haswell CPUs not Confirmed) Power Consumption at Standby <1 Watt (Erp/EuP Ready) Temperature Range 10 to 50 °C (Overage Service Life of 100,000 Hours at 25 °C) Rails +3.3 V20 A+5 V22 A+12 V114 A+12 V216 A-12 V0.5 A Power Output Maximum Power 12 V: 300 WMaximum Power 3.3 V + 5 V: 125 W Hold-up Time at Full Load 17 ms Safety OCP Over Current ProtectionOVP Over Voltage ProtectionUVP Under Voltage ProtectionSCP Short Circuit ProtectionOPP Over Power Protection Connectors and Cables No Modular Cable Management, All Cables Completely Sleeved1 x 20+4-Pin Motherboard (35 cm)1 x 4-Pin CPU (35 cm)1 x PCIe 6-Pin (35 cm)1 x Molex/PATA (Three Connectors, 1 x FDD, max. 50 cm)1 x SATA (35 cm) Fan 80 mm, Up to 4000 RPM (Temperature-Controlled) Street Price Approximately $90

Opening be quiet!'s SFX Power 350 Watt reveals the power supply itself, as well as a power cable, manual, screws, and cable ties. In short, it doesn't leave you wanting for anything.

The cables are sleeved well and long enough for our installation.

The SFX Power 350’s fan is audible when the system is under full load. However, most of that noise is redirected back into the case, so you won't hear the power supply over the other fans in taxing situations. If you're only using an APU, and no discrete graphics card, the PSU shouldn't be audible at all.