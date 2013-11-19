Trending

Lian Li PC-Q30 Case Review: A Mini-ITX Chassis With Flair

Lian Li's PC-Q30 is not just a PC case, but an enclosure that serves as a showcase for the living room, including a unique shape and a large front window to show off the technology you cram inside. It’s sure to raise eyebrows and start some conversations.

PSU Installation: Nimble Fingers Needed

Installing the power supply is a little annoying because the case's center of gravity shifts from the front to the back once its front cover is removed, particularly if the PSU is the only thing in there. Your best bet is to hold onto the chassis when you slide the power supply into place, or keep it off the rubber insulating strips until it's almost there.

The PSU’s cables are more than long enough, so you won't have any trouble making connections.

From there, the installation should be fairly uneventful. If you aren't using an add-in graphics card, hide the cables you don't need in Lian Li's SSD cage.

