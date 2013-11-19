Lian Li PC-Q30 Case Review: A Mini-ITX Chassis With Flair

PSU Installation: Nimble Fingers Needed

Installing the power supply is a little annoying because the case's center of gravity shifts from the front to the back once its front cover is removed, particularly if the PSU is the only thing in there. Your best bet is to hold onto the chassis when you slide the power supply into place, or keep it off the rubber insulating strips until it's almost there.

The PSU’s cables are more than long enough, so you won't have any trouble making connections.

From there, the installation should be fairly uneventful. If you aren't using an add-in graphics card, hide the cables you don't need in Lian Li's SSD cage.