Lian Li PC-Q30 Case Review: A Mini-ITX Chassis With Flair

Installing The SSD

Choosing the Right SSD

Any SSD with at least 256 GB of capacity should be fine. Even a roomy hard drive is suitable if you're willing to tolerate the less responsive storage performance. We have a bunch of Samsung's 840 Pros in the lab, so that's what we used in this build. It was a nice little bonus that the drive comes with a data migration tool, allowing me to clone the contents of an old HTPC quickly.

As a side note, it doesn't matter how thick your SSD is in Lian Li's PC-Q30. Any 2.5” device will fit.

SSD Installation Step By Step