Lian Li PC-Q30 Case Review: A Mini-ITX Chassis With Flair

Lian Li's PC-Q30 is not just a PC case, but an enclosure that serves as a showcase for the living room, including a unique shape and a large front window to show off the technology you cram inside. It’s sure to raise eyebrows and start some conversations.

Installing The SSD

Choosing the Right SSD

Any SSD with at least 256 GB of capacity should be fine. Even a roomy hard drive is suitable if you're willing to tolerate the less responsive storage performance. We have a bunch of Samsung's 840 Pros in the lab, so that's what we used in this build. It was a nice little bonus that the drive comes with a data migration tool, allowing me to clone the contents of an old HTPC quickly.

As a side note, it doesn't matter how thick your SSD is in Lian Li's PC-Q30. Any 2.5” device will fit.

SSD Installation Step By Step

39 Comments Comment from the forums
  • afrobacon 19 November 2013 06:54
    It's hideous.
  • gofasterstripes 19 November 2013 08:20
    Lian Li proving, again, that they're a little less sane than everyone else...

    I kinda like it, nice concept. There's too many boring PC cases!
  • jimthenagual 19 November 2013 08:23
    Doesn't quite do it for me. Good for them for trying something new, but it's not something I'd buy.
  • monsta 19 November 2013 08:49
    Yuck....
  • bemused_fred 19 November 2013 10:20
    Ugh. How incredibly gauche.
  • jimthenagual 19 November 2013 10:23
    It makes me want to play donkey kong on the screen.
  • killerclick 19 November 2013 12:21
    I like it. Then again, everything is better than a laptop.
  • JohnMD1022 19 November 2013 12:36
    Ugly with a capital UG !!
  • vertexx 19 November 2013 13:45
    Does that thing dispense Bitcoins? It looks like it should be dispensing something....
  • rolli59 19 November 2013 14:24
    Definitely a matter of taste.
