PCI Express And SLI Scaling: How Many Lanes Do You Need?

SLI Scaling: 3DMark Vantage
Once again, we encounter the 3DMark conundrum, where its GPU and CPU tests don’t fully account for the real-world differences several games show when graphics card bandwidth is reduced. Yet, some games don’t utilize bandwidth as effectively as others, and Futuremark could point to those games as proof of its benchmark’s relevance.
While PCIe scaling isn’t a big part of 3DMark’s score, we’re happy to see the GPU performance increase by 91% at this benchmark’s 1920x1200 “Extreme” preset.
You spend unnecessary $$$ on a x58 platform while I save money that I can put towards a GPU upgrade with my p55 platform :)
anyone know if 4850's are going to be unavailable any time soon? You could get the 3000 series for quite awhile after the 4000's released so I'm crossing my fingers until i can afford a cpu upgrade and another 4850
cpu is currently a 7750BE and so im pretty sure it would bottleneck the 4850's. I think it does with just one actually.
It's not the game's fault. The GPU can only go as fast as it was made to go. So in simple terms you could say that GPUs these days aren't "fast" enough to use all the bandwidth PCI Express offers.
On a card for card basis they are still quite a bit more powerful than the GTX 480 and should require the most bandwidth of any current card for maximum performance.