PCI Express And SLI Scaling: How Many Lanes Do You Need?

SLI Scaling: 3DMark Vantage

Once again, we encounter the 3DMark conundrum, where its GPU and CPU tests don’t fully account for the real-world differences several games show when graphics card bandwidth is reduced. Yet, some games don’t utilize bandwidth as effectively as others, and Futuremark could point to those games as proof of its benchmark’s relevance.

While PCIe scaling isn’t a big part of 3DMark’s score, we’re happy to see the GPU performance increase by 91% at this benchmark’s 1920x1200 “Extreme” preset.