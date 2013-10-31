Upgrading And Repairing PCs 21st Edition: Processor Features

Processor Socket And Slot Types

Intel and AMD have created a set of socket and slots for their processors. Each socket or slot is designed to support a different range of original and upgrade processors. The table below shows the designations for the various standard processor sockets/slots and lists the chips that drop into them.

Chip Class Socket Pins Layout Supported Processors Introduced Intel P4/Core 423 423 39x39 SPGA Pentium 4 FC-PGA Nov. 2000 478 478 26x26 mPGA Pentium 4/Celeron FC-PGA2, Celeron D Oct. 2001 T (LGA 775) 775 30x33 LGA Pentium 4/Extreme Edition, Pentium D, Celeron D, Pentium dual-core, Core2 June 2004 LGA 1156 (Socket H) 1156 40x40 LGA Pentium, Core i3/i5/i7, Xeon Sept. 2009 LGA 1136 (Socket B) 1366 41x43 LGA Core i7, Xeon Nov. 2008 LGA 1155 (Socket H2) 1155 40x40 LGA Core i7, i5, i3 Jan. 2011 LGA 2011 2011 58x43 hexLGA Core i7 Nov. 2011 AMD K8 754 754 29x29 mPGA Athlon 64 Sept. 2003 939 939 31x31 mPGA Athlon 64 v.2 June 2004 940 940 31x31 mPGA Athlon 64 FX, Opteron Apr. 2003 AM2 940 31x31 mPGA Athlon 64/64FX/64 X2, Sempron, Opteron, Phenom May 2006 AM2+ 940 31x31 mPGA Athlon 64/64 X2, Opteron, Phenom X2/X3/X4, II X4 Nov. 2007 AM3 9412 31x31 mPGA Athlon II, Phenom II, Sempron Feb. 2009 AM3+ 9412 31x31 mPGA "Bulldozer" Processors Mid-2011 F (1207 FX) 1207 35x35 LGA Athlon 64 FX, Opteron Aug. 2006 AMD A FM1 905 31x31 LGA A4, A6, A8, Athlon II, E2, Sempron Jul. 2011 FM2 904 31x31 LGA A4, A6, A8, A10 Sept. 2012

Sockets 1, 2, 3, and 6 are 486 processor sockets and are shown together in the figure below so you can see the overall size comparisons and pin arrangements between these sockets.

486 Processor Sockets

Sockets 4, 5, 7, and 8 are Pentium and Pentium Pro processor sockets and are shown together in the figure below so you can see the overall size comparisons and pin arrangements between these sockets.

Pentium And Pentium Pro Processor Sockets

When the Socket 1 specification was created, manufacturers realized that if users were going to upgrade processors, they had to make the process easier. The socket manufacturers found that 100 lbs. of insertion force is required to install a chip in a standard 169-pin Socket 1 motherboard. With this much force involved, you easily could damage either the chip or the socket during removal or reinstallation. Because of this, some motherboard manufacturers began using low insertion force (LIF) sockets, which required a smaller 60 lbs. of insertion force for a 169-pin chip. Pressing down on the motherboard with 60–100 lbs. of force can crack the board if it is not supported properly. A special tool is also required to remove a chip from one of these sockets. As you can imagine, even the LIF was relative, and a better solution was needed if the average person was ever going to replace his CPU.

Manufacturers began using ZIF sockets in Socket 1 designs, and all processor sockets from Socket 2 and higher have been of the ZIF design. ZIF is required for all the higher-density sockets because the insertion force would simply be too great otherwise. ZIF sockets almost eliminate the risk involved in installing or removing a processor because no insertion force is necessary to install the chip and no tool is needed to extract one. Most ZIF sockets are handle-actuated: You lift the handle, drop the chip into the socket, and then close the handle. This design makes installing or removing a processor easy.

The following sections take a closer look at those socket designs you are likely to encounter in active PCs.