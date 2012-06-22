AMD Radeon HD 7970 GHz Edition Review: Give Me Back That Crown!

Benchmark Results: DiRT 3 (DX 11)

Previously, Nvidia had little trouble running the table in DiRT 3. But again, AMD’s driver team helps kick these Tahiti-based cards into gear. In all three of our tested resolutions, the Radeon HD 7970 GHz Edition outperforms the GeForce GTX 680 with and without anti-aliasing enabled. Given much more memory bandwidth, it’s not surprising to see the anti-aliased numbers favor AMD more prominently.