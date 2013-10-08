AMD Radeon R9 280X, R9 270X, And R7 260X: Old GPUs, New Names

Results: BioShock Infinite
It would have been easy to recommend AMD’s Radeon HD 7870 over the GeForce GTX 660 when it sold for $200. But a recent drop to $180 balances that price range, making it hard to declare a winner. What we do know is that, for another $20, the R9 270X doesn’t really add anything compelling to the story in BioShock Infinite.
In contrast, it’d be hard to not spend an extra $10 on a GeForce GTX 650 Ti Boost, given its advantage over the R7 260X, GeForce GTX 650 Ti, and Radeon HD 7790.
At the top end, Radeon HD 7970 GHz Edition and R9 280X serve up the best experiences at 2560x1440. To get any more, you’d have to jump all the way up to $400 for a GeForce GTX 770. This big hole in Nvidia’s line-up makes AMD’s new R9 280X the entry point for gamers looking to play demanding first-person titles at 2560x1440 using high detail levels.
The two Tahiti-based cards keep their noses above 50 FPS at 1920x1080, while Nvidia’s GeForce GTX 760 drops to the mid-40s. That’s still fast enough, if you’re playing on a FHD display. But the cheaper Pitcairn-based cards and GeForce GTX 650 Ti Boost are quick enough to keep up at 1920x1080.
Gaming at 2560x1440 is a more taxing test of each GPU’s potential. AMD’s Radeon HD 7970 GHz Edition and R9 280X maintain at least 35 FPS. Meanwhile, Nvidia’s GeForce GTX 760 spends a lot more of its time under 40 FPS, dipping closer to 30 on one occasion.
Frame time variance is a little higher in BioShock Infinite, but even at 2560x1440, the worst-case numbers don’t look too bad.
The MSI R9 280X Gaming at $299 appears to outperform the GTX 770 at 1600P and is within margin of error at 1080P according to Techpowerup. Not a bad value at $100 less and still overclocks well:
http://www.techpowerup.com/reviews/MSI/R9_280X_Gaming/26.html
Best to hold out till the reviews on the R9-290X I guess. But considering the specs I hope for at least 20% performance increases over a 7970.
Are the days of (nearly) annual simultaneous full line GPU launches from $100-500 with a dual GPU chip to follow at $750-1000 really over?
I wrote one of the least flattering GTX 780 stories out there. I only identified a couple of situations where a Titan made any sense at all. And although the 760 *did* change the balance at $250, that card still didn't get an award. I liked the 770 for the simple fact that it delivered better-than-680 performance for close to $100 less.
The rest of AMD's new line-up is a lot like what exists already. Again, the 7870 is a better value than 270X. So what are you getting worked up over? The fact that I'm pointing out these aren't new GPUs? They're not. ;)
That goes to you too Mr. NVIDIA