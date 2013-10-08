AMD Radeon R9 280X, R9 270X, And R7 260X: Old GPUs, New Names

Results: Grid 2
Bigger numbers in Grid 2 mean that even mid-range cards serve up playable performance—so long as you match them up to high-end platforms with plenty of memory bandwidth. In this case, an overclocked Core i7-4960X and four channels of DDR3-1866 memory are what carry the Radeon HD 7870 and R9 270X to almost 50 FPS average rates at 2560x1440.
Tahiti justifies its price premium over the GeForce GTX 760’s GK104 at 2560x1440. The highest-end Nvidia card we’re testing, which sells for $250, barely slides in ahead of the Pitcairn-based boards. Again, Radeon HD 7870 for $180 looks like a pretty sweet deal for as long as it’s around, right?
At the bottom end, R7 260X comes in just ahead of the Radeon HD 7790, which matches its price. The GeForce GTX 650 Ti Boost, selling for $10 extra, does nothing extra for performance at 2560x1440. And its advantage at 1920x1080 isn’t significant enough to change the gaming experience.
Although performance through our Grid 2 benchmark run jumps up and down, creating fairly busy lines, we still see three clumps of cards. Unfortunately for Nvidia, its GeForce GTX 760 is part of the second clump where AMD’s cheaper Pitcairn-based cards show up.
Frame time variance is very low in Grid 2, even when we look at the worst-case 95th percentile numbers.
The MSI R9 280X Gaming at $299 appears to outperform the GTX 770 at 1600P and is within margin of error at 1080P according to Techpowerup. Not a bad value at $100 less and still overclocks well:
Best to hold out till the reviews on the R9-290X I guess. But considering the specs I hope for at least 20% performance increases over a 7970.
Are the days of (nearly) annual simultaneous full line GPU launches from $100-500 with a dual GPU chip to follow at $750-1000 really over?
I wrote one of the least flattering GTX 780 stories out there. I only identified a couple of situations where a Titan made any sense at all. And although the 760 *did* change the balance at $250, that card still didn't get an award. I liked the 770 for the simple fact that it delivered better-than-680 performance for close to $100 less.
The rest of AMD's new line-up is a lot like what exists already. Again, the 7870 is a better value than 270X. So what are you getting worked up over? The fact that I'm pointing out these aren't new GPUs? They're not. ;)
That goes to you too Mr. NVIDIA