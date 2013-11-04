Seven Radeon R9 280X Graphics Cards, Rounded-Up

Dimensions And Weight

A Note about the Dimensions

The dimensions reported here aren’t necessarily identical to those claimed by each manufacturer's technical specifications, but they represent the results of our measurements shown in the diagram. We do not include the height of the PCIe power cable plugs, which needs to be added depending on the specific plug and cable used.

Model Length L Height H Depth D1 Depth D2 Asus R9 280X DirectCU II OC 287 mm 139 mm 38 mm 3 mm Club3D R9 280X royalKing OC 265 mm 112 mm 36 mm 5 mm Gigabyte R9 280X WindForce 3X OC 270 mm 112 mm 37 mm 4 mm HIS R9 280X IceQ X² 297 mm 130 mm 34 mm 3 mm MSI R9 280X Gaming OC 268 mm 120 mm 34 mm 3 mm Sapphire R9 280X Toxic OC 301 mm 112 mm 34 mm 5 mm Sapphire R9 280X Vapor-X OC 280 mm 122 mm 44 mm 5 mm

Graphics Card Weight

A graphics card’s weight can be interesting to know in case you need additional support, or if you're planning to build a CrossFire-based configuration that doesn't break the motherboard.