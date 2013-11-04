Seven Radeon R9 280X Graphics Cards, Rounded-Up

Dimensions And Weight
A Note about the Dimensions
The dimensions reported here aren’t necessarily identical to those claimed by each manufacturer's technical specifications, but they represent the results of our measurements shown in the diagram. We do not include the height of the PCIe power cable plugs, which needs to be added depending on the specific plug and cable used.
|Model
|Length L
|Height H
|Depth D1
|Depth D2
|Asus R9 280X DirectCU II OC
|287 mm
|139 mm
|38 mm
|3 mm
|Club3D R9 280X royalKing OC
|265 mm
|112 mm
|36 mm
|5 mm
|Gigabyte R9 280X WindForce 3X OC
|270 mm
|112 mm
|37 mm
|4 mm
|HIS R9 280X IceQ X²
|297 mm
|130 mm
|34 mm
|3 mm
|MSI R9 280X Gaming OC
|268 mm
|120 mm
|34 mm
|3 mm
|Sapphire R9 280X Toxic OC
|301 mm
|112 mm
|34 mm
|5 mm
|Sapphire R9 280X Vapor-X OC
|280 mm
|122 mm
|44 mm
|5 mm
Graphics Card Weight
A graphics card’s weight can be interesting to know in case you need additional support, or if you're planning to build a CrossFire-based configuration that doesn't break the motherboard.
|Model
|Weight (Graphics Card Only)
|Asus R9 280X DirectCU II OC
|1074 g
|Club3D R9 280X royalKing OC
|779 g
|Gigabyte R9 280X WindForce 3X OC
|794 g
|HIS R9 280X IceQ X²
|963 g
|MSI R9 280X Gaming OC
|769 g
|Sapphire R9 280X Toxic OC
|1092 g
|Sapphire R9 280X Vapor-X OC
|1052 g
But it looks like the Toxic is a pretty nice GPU. It runs very cool for the clock speed, has the highest clock speeds and the noise is not that bad.
Now we need benchmarks of these and HD7970s to see their value.
Modified means its beyond the original spec. Throttling means that it was overheating and lowering the clock speed in order to cool down. New BIOS means just that, that they received a new BIOS to fix any previous issues.
They do a mic but it depends on your config. I think these are all open setups and not in a case.
Also, I have never been a fan of MSIs setups. I prefer Sapphire or Asus for GPUs from AMD as they have better cooling solutions and tend to last longer
Waiting eagerly for a Watercooled card , although I know it wont come for the 280X as basically all of these cooling solutions especially the ICEQX2 , DCII , WF 3X , Toxic and Vapor-X just keep the card cool , till the OC limit lets em go. One for the 290X maybe..............
Some of those cards are a good deal louder or higher pitch than the others.
I don't know if its too hard but anyways, would seem that lower frequency would be better.