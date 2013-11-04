Seven Radeon R9 280X Graphics Cards, Rounded-Up

Temperatures

A Note about the Temperatures

We measured the temperatures by running Unigine Heaven's benchmark mode in a loop. This should simulate the most taxing gaming workload that AMD's Radeon R9 280X will encounter. Depending on the title, the temperatures you see will likely be somewhat lower.

Model Idle Full Gaming Load Asus R9 280X DirectCU II OC 32°C 75°C Club3D R9 280X royalKing OC 34 °C 74 °C Gigabyte R9 280X WindForce 3X 28°C30°C 63°C73°C (new BIOS) HIS R9 280X IceQ X² 31°C 69°C MSI R9 280X Gaming OC 34°C34°C >90°C throttling (VRM)72°C Sapphire R9 280X Toxic OC 33 °C 72°C Sapphire R9 280X Vapor-X OC 32°C 80°C

Temperature Diagram

The temperature curve in the diagram is influenced by each Radeon R9 280X’s cooler, fans, and the fan profile in the card’s BIOS. We’re also collecting data for cards with available or announced firmware updates.

Asus R9 280X DirectCU II OC

Club3D R9 280X royalKing OC

Gigabyte R9 280X WindForce 3X OC

HIS R9 280X X²

MSI R9 280X Gaming OC (new BIOS)

Sapphire R9 280X Toxic OC

Sapphire R9 280X Vapor-X OC