Seven Radeon R9 280X Graphics Cards, Rounded-Up

Noise And Fan RPM
Noise
We measure the Radeon R9 280X’s noise level in different usage scenarios, for which we use a studio microphone with the same calibration found in our PC audio reviews. The mic is positioned perpendicular to the middle of the graphics card at a distance of 50 cm.
|Model
|Idle
|Moderate Load
|Full Load
|Asus R9 280X DirectCU II OC
|30.4 dB(A)
|36.8 dB(A)
|40.8 dB(A)
|Club3D R9 280X royalKing OC
|30.4 dB(A)
|42.3 dB(A)
|47.4 dB(A)
|Gigabyte R9 280X WindForce 3X
|31.4 dB(A)
|42.8 dB(A)38.3 dB(A) Modified
|47.9 dB(A)42.7 dB(A) Modified
|HIS R9 280X IceQ X²
|30.5 dB(A)
|37.2 dB(A)
|41.7 dBA
|MSI R9 280X Gaming OC
|30.8 dB(A)30.8 dB(A)
|35.2 dB(A)41.5 dB(A) New BIOS
|39.2 dB(A) Throttling52.9 dB(A) New BIOS
|Sapphire R9 280X Toxic OC
|32.2 dB(A)
|43.4 dB(A)
|48.8 dB(A)
|Sapphire R9 280X Vapor-X OC
|32.7 dB(A)
|46.1 dB(A)
|56.8 dB(A)
Fan RPM
The number of fans, fan diameter, and fan rotational speed all play big roles in determining each card’s noise level. We’re showing the curve for every board separately to keep things from getting cluttered. Diagrams for cards that have received a BIOS update sport more than one curve.
But it looks like the Toxic is a pretty nice GPU. It runs very cool for the clock speed, has the highest clock speeds and the noise is not that bad.
Now we need benchmarks of these and HD7970s to see their value.
Modified means its beyond the original spec. Throttling means that it was overheating and lowering the clock speed in order to cool down. New BIOS means just that, that they received a new BIOS to fix any previous issues.
They do a mic but it depends on your config. I think these are all open setups and not in a case.
Also, I have never been a fan of MSIs setups. I prefer Sapphire or Asus for GPUs from AMD as they have better cooling solutions and tend to last longer
Waiting eagerly for a Watercooled card , although I know it wont come for the 280X as basically all of these cooling solutions especially the ICEQX2 , DCII , WF 3X , Toxic and Vapor-X just keep the card cool , till the OC limit lets em go. One for the 290X maybe..............
Some of those cards are a good deal louder or higher pitch than the others.
I don't know if its too hard but anyways, would seem that lower frequency would be better.