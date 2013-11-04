Seven Radeon R9 280X Graphics Cards, Rounded-Up

Noise And Fan RPM

Noise

We measure the Radeon R9 280X’s noise level in different usage scenarios, for which we use a studio microphone with the same calibration found in our PC audio reviews. The mic is positioned perpendicular to the middle of the graphics card at a distance of 50 cm.

Model Idle Moderate Load Full Load Asus R9 280X DirectCU II OC 30.4 dB(A) 36.8 dB(A) 40.8 dB(A) Club3D R9 280X royalKing OC 30.4 dB(A) 42.3 dB(A) 47.4 dB(A) Gigabyte R9 280X WindForce 3X 31.4 dB(A) 42.8 dB(A)38.3 dB(A) Modified 47.9 dB(A)42.7 dB(A) Modified HIS R9 280X IceQ X² 30.5 dB(A) 37.2 dB(A) 41.7 dBA MSI R9 280X Gaming OC 30.8 dB(A)30.8 dB(A) 35.2 dB(A)41.5 dB(A) New BIOS 39.2 dB(A) Throttling52.9 dB(A) New BIOS Sapphire R9 280X Toxic OC 32.2 dB(A) 43.4 dB(A) 48.8 dB(A) Sapphire R9 280X Vapor-X OC 32.7 dB(A) 46.1 dB(A) 56.8 dB(A)

Fan RPM

The number of fans, fan diameter, and fan rotational speed all play big roles in determining each card’s noise level. We’re showing the curve for every board separately to keep things from getting cluttered. Diagrams for cards that have received a BIOS update sport more than one curve.

Asus R9 280X DirectCU II OC

Club3D R9 280X royalKing OC

Gigabyte R9 280X WindForce 3X OC

HIS R9 280X X²

MSI R9 280X Gaming OC (new BIOS)

Sapphire R9 280X Toxic OC

Sapphire R9 280X Vapor-X OC