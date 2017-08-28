AMD Radeon RX Vega 56 8GB Review

Tom Clancy’s The Division (DirectX 12)
During its Vega 64 architecture announcement, AMD cited The Division as an example of how asynchronous compute benefits its architecture. According to company representatives, switching to the game’s DirectX 12 renderer facilitates a 13% boost, presumably due to improved utilization.
The result of this focused optimization is a Radeon RX Vega 56 able to match Nvidia’s GeForce GTX 1080. If AMD could help game developers extract that level of utilization from its architecture, our comparisons would all shift up a model in Nvidia’s line-up.
Vega 56 doesn’t let up at 3840x2160, hanging right with GeForce GTX 1080.
While most of our test samples keep their noses above 30 FPS through Ubisoft's built-in benchmark sequence, an average frame rate under 40 FPS suggests that you’d enjoy a smoother experience at 4K if you stepped back a quality preset or two.
Nvidia’s GeForce GTX 1080 Ti and Titan Xp are still the only two cards we’d recommend for gaming at 4K with maxed-out details. Of course, they’re also a lot more expensive. Radeon RX Vega 56 should get you close for $400, should prices ever settle down. As of this writing, the cheapest “$500” Vega 64 cards sell for almost $700, well beyond their comparative worth to gamers.
Good job AMD, hopefully next gen you can make more headway in power efficiency. But this is a good card, even beats the factory OC 1070.
Some 'Other Guys' (Namer Gexus?) were experimenting on under-volting and clock-boosting with interesting results. It's not like you guys don't have enough to do, already, but an Under-Volt-Off Smack Down between AMD and nVidia might be fun for readers ...
https://translate.google.de/translate?sl=de&tl=en&js=y&prev=_t&hl=de&ie=UTF-8&u=https://www.hardwareluxx.de/index.php/artikel/hardware/grafikkarten/44084-amd-radeon-rx-vega-56-und-vega-64-im-undervolting-test.html&edit-text=
Yeah Tom's Hardware does objective reviewing. If there are faults with something, they will call them out like the inferior VR performance over the 1070. This is not the National Inquirer of tech review sites like WCCTF. There are more things to consider than raw FPS performance and that's what we expect to see in an honest objective review.
Guru3D's conclusion with caveats:
"For PC gaming I can certainly recommend Radeon RX Vega 56. It is a proper and good performance level that it offers, priced right. It's a bit above average wattage compared to the competitions product in the same performance bracket. However much more decent compared to Vega 64."
Tom's conclusion with caveats:
"Even when we compare it to EVGA’s overclocked GeForce GTX 1070 SC Gaming 8GB (there are no Founders Edition cards left to buy), Vega 56 consistently matches or beats it. But until we see some of those forward-looking features exposed for gamers to enjoy, Vega 56’s success will largely depend on its price relative to GeForce GTX 1070."
^^And that's the truth. If prices of the AIB cards coming are closer to the GTX 1080, then it can't be considered a better value. This is not AMD's fault of course, but that's just the reality of the situation. You can't sugar coat it, you can't hide it, and you can't spin it. Real money is real money. We've already seen this with the RX 64 prices getting close to GTX 1080 Ti territory.
With that said, I am glad to see Nvidia get direct competition from AMD again in the high end segment since Fury even though it's a year and four months late to the party. In this case, the reference RX 56 even bests an AIB Strix GTX 1070 variant in most non-VR games. That's promising for what's going to come with their AIB variants. The question now is what's looming on the horizon in an Nvidia response with Volta. We'll find out in the coming months.
