AMD Radeon RX Vega 56 8GB Review

Tom Clancy’s The Division (DirectX 12)

During its Vega 64 architecture announcement, AMD cited The Division as an example of how asynchronous compute benefits its architecture. According to company representatives, switching to the game’s DirectX 12 renderer facilitates a 13% boost, presumably due to improved utilization.

Image 1 of 6 Image 2 of 6 Image 3 of 6 Image 4 of 6 Image 5 of 6 Image 6 of 6

The result of this focused optimization is a Radeon RX Vega 56 able to match Nvidia’s GeForce GTX 1080. If AMD could help game developers extract that level of utilization from its architecture, our comparisons would all shift up a model in Nvidia’s line-up.

Image 1 of 6 Image 2 of 6 Image 3 of 6 Image 4 of 6 Image 5 of 6 Image 6 of 6

Vega 56 doesn’t let up at 3840x2160, hanging right with GeForce GTX 1080.

While most of our test samples keep their noses above 30 FPS through Ubisoft's built-in benchmark sequence, an average frame rate under 40 FPS suggests that you’d enjoy a smoother experience at 4K if you stepped back a quality preset or two.

Nvidia’s GeForce GTX 1080 Ti and Titan Xp are still the only two cards we’d recommend for gaming at 4K with maxed-out details. Of course, they’re also a lot more expensive. Radeon RX Vega 56 should get you close for $400, should prices ever settle down. As of this writing, the cheapest “$500” Vega 64 cards sell for almost $700, well beyond their comparative worth to gamers.



MORE: Best Graphics Cards



MORE: Desktop GPU Performance Hierarchy Table



MORE: All Graphics Content