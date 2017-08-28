AMD Radeon RX Vega 56 8GB Review

VR: Serious Sam VR: The Last Hope (DirectX 11)

Serious Sam VR throws convention out the window using Croteam’s in-house Serious Engine 4.5. The GeForce GTX 1080 does demonstrate a smooth frame time plot and few dropped frames. But it’s the Vega 64 and 56 that follow, while GeForce GTX 1070 is forced into ASW mode as our test sequence gets more hectic.

The three top finishers in this chart deliver 90 FPS to Oculus’ Rift using all-Ultra settings; GeForce GTX 1070 averages 87.7 delivered FPS when you factor in its brief drop to 45 FPS. But the unconstrained frame rates are naturally higher.

Switching into ASW mode punishes the GTX 1070’s 99th percentile frame time. Meanwhile, Radeon RX Vega 56 swaps places with Vega 64. They essentially tie, though.



