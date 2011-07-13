Three-Way 22" LED LCD Roundup: Dell, LG, And Samsung

LG E2241S / E2241T/ E2241V

The E2241V sits on the budget end of LG's LCD product family. Though it's decidedly less spectacular than some of the cheaper IPS-based monitors, the E2241V has aesthetics better geared to a business environment. If you regularly work in well-lit environments, this comes as a welcome relief.

LG frames the display around a plastic casing that has the look and feel of brushed aluminum. Our only compliant concerns the poor base support, as there's nothing anchoring the bottom (it's nothing but cheap plastic). For the price, we expected a better design. This monitor runs for $189, which is $10 more than the SR2220L. At least Dell uses a steel metal plate to give its monitor more stability.

The E2241V offers three inputs as well: DVI, HDMI, and VGA. Additionally, it's the only screen in our roundup that offers an audio output able to play back content piped in over HDMI. So long as your display device supports this feature, you're able to take advantage of it using LG's solution.

OSD configuration is straightforward, but the options aren't as complete as Dell's. There are fewer options that allow you to tweak color profiles, for example. Adjusting Black Level (two settings) allows you to control contrast ratio a bit, but the end result isn't very helpful. When you set the Black Level setting to low, then you get dark blacks. Then the whites look less intense, though. If you set the Black Level to high, you get lighter blacks and the whites look brighter. Ideally, you should probably just use the low setting in poorly lit environments and high when there's more light in the room.