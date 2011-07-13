Three-Way 22" LED LCD Roundup: Dell, LG, And Samsung

LG E2241S / E2241T/ E2241V
The E2241V sits on the budget end of LG's LCD product family. Though it's decidedly less spectacular than some of the cheaper IPS-based monitors, the E2241V has aesthetics better geared to a business environment. If you regularly work in well-lit environments, this comes as a welcome relief.
LG frames the display around a plastic casing that has the look and feel of brushed aluminum. Our only compliant concerns the poor base support, as there's nothing anchoring the bottom (it's nothing but cheap plastic). For the price, we expected a better design. This monitor runs for $189, which is $10 more than the SR2220L. At least Dell uses a steel metal plate to give its monitor more stability.
The E2241V offers three inputs as well: DVI, HDMI, and VGA. Additionally, it's the only screen in our roundup that offers an audio output able to play back content piped in over HDMI. So long as your display device supports this feature, you're able to take advantage of it using LG's solution.
OSD configuration is straightforward, but the options aren't as complete as Dell's. There are fewer options that allow you to tweak color profiles, for example. Adjusting Black Level (two settings) allows you to control contrast ratio a bit, but the end result isn't very helpful. When you set the Black Level setting to low, then you get dark blacks. Then the whites look less intense, though. If you set the Black Level to high, you get lighter blacks and the whites look brighter. Ideally, you should probably just use the low setting in poorly lit environments and high when there's more light in the room.
I mean if we're breaking down everything down to tech...
VA are great at black
IPS are probably the best at color accuracy
IPS better at color shift resistance, but you get light bleed at angles.
TNs better than IPS for motion blur, IPS better than VA for motion blur
VA and IPS both suffer a bit from flashlighting and clouding effects
TNs don't have great color, but offer decent middle ground
TNs are dirt cheap
TNs generally have lower lags
Big generalization here. The point is that nothing is perfect. If it was, there would be little point to advance technologies. In the end, you pick your imperfection.
I can do that. For whatever reason, I don't see that many 1920x1200 monitors. Most of the time I see 1920x1080.
Is there a particular reason that you prefer 1920x1200?
"Is there a particular reason that you prefer 1920x1200?"
The extra desktop space really helps in my design workflow and adds quite a bit of space over 2 or 3 monitors.
I would also be interested in seeing some 1920x1200 monitors. The reason I prefer that resolution is I find that having that extra vertical space is very useful for productivity software, especially word documents. However, for gaming the resolution really doesn't matter to me.