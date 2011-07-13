Trending

Three-Way 22" LED LCD Roundup: Dell, LG, And Samsung

Display Profile And Tilt

Manufacturers often use strange methods to measure monitors. Even at a specific LCD size, some monitors take up more space than others. When you factor in the base, angle, and monitor design, you discover that viewing area isn’t the only determination of size.

We take measurements so you know how much 3D space the monitor occupies before buying.

BrandDellLG"Samsung
ModelSR2220LE2241VS22A350H
Length21"20"20.5"
Height15.5"16"16"
Width8.5"7"9.5"
Weight (lbs.)8.887.396.84

The width of these models may vary about 1" if you don’t use monitor tilt. All displays are tilted to the furthest position when taking measurements. Our length and width values indicate the minimum desktop real estate you need to adequately accommodate a given model.

Dell SR2220L

LG E2241V

Samsung S22A350H

These displays can't tilt as much as the 23" LCDs in our last roundup. More specifically, none of them can tilt beyond 10o, which is somewhat of a disappointment. Many monitors can tilt to more extreme viewing angles (like 30o or more). We appreciate the ability to set our favorite screens back at least 15o in order to have a good range of viewing angles.

78 Comments Comment from the forums
  • compton 13 July 2011 11:21
    I've put a Jihad out on TN panels. There are so many decent, cheap e-IPS panels out there. At their worst, eIPS screens are better than TN, and at their best comparable to much more expensive IPS units. There isn't really a reason to consider TNs anymore. It's bad enough that every laptop has a TN (except for a few 12" Lenovos), but why rape your precious eyeballs with a terrible TN on your desk? With that said, I look forward to monitor reviews, and this is a pretty good one.
  • acku 13 July 2011 11:34
    Point taken. The key is finding those good IPS panels. There are good IPS monitors and there are bad ones. In the same way, there are good and bad TNs.

    I mean if we're breaking down everything down to tech...
    VA are great at black
    IPS are probably the best at color accuracy
    IPS better at color shift resistance, but you get light bleed at angles.
    TNs better than IPS for motion blur, IPS better than VA for motion blur
    VA and IPS both suffer a bit from flashlighting and clouding effects
    TNs don't have great color, but offer decent middle ground
    TNs are dirt cheap
    TNs generally have lower lags

    Big generalization here. The point is that nothing is perfect. If it was, there would be little point to advance technologies. In the end, you pick your imperfection.

  • Gamer-girl 13 July 2011 11:35
    How about 24"+ 1920x1200 monitors?
    Reply
  • acku 13 July 2011 11:40
    9516998 said:
    How about 24"+ 1920x1200 monitors?

    I can do that. For whatever reason, I don't see that many 1920x1200 monitors. Most of the time I see 1920x1080.

    Is there a particular reason that you prefer 1920x1200?

  • clownbaby 13 July 2011 11:54
    +1 on 1920x1200 monitors.

    "Is there a particular reason that you prefer 1920x1200?"
    The extra desktop space really helps in my design workflow and adds quite a bit of space over 2 or 3 monitors.

  • soccerdocks 13 July 2011 11:57
    ackuI can do that. For whatever reason, I don't see that many 1920x1200 monitors. Most of the time I see 1920x1080.Is there a particular reason that you prefer 1920x1200?Cheers,Andrew KuTomsHardware.com
    I would also be interested in seeing some 1920x1200 monitors. The reason I prefer that resolution is I find that having that extra vertical space is very useful for productivity software, especially word documents. However, for gaming the resolution really doesn't matter to me.
  • acku 13 July 2011 12:34
    9517001 said:
    I would also be interested in seeing some 1920x1200 monitors. The reason I prefer that resolution is I find that having that extra vertical space is very useful for productivity software, especially word documents. However, for gaming the resolution really doesn't matter to me.
    Any specific monitors? The list is pretty short on 1920x1200.
  • 13 July 2011 12:41
    I agree with the above comments. I loath the 16:9 aspect ratio, and would really like to see some coverage of 4:3 or 16:10 monitors, which (IMO) are much more useful for doing work.
  • ksampanna 13 July 2011 12:49
    How about an eyefinity/surround test with a range of TN, IPS monitors across a range of budgets? I know this is pretty huge, but you are toms, so you should be able to easily pull it off.
    Reply
  • Gamer-girl 13 July 2011 12:53
    The dell ultrasharp 24 inch mainly
