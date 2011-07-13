Three-Way 22" LED LCD Roundup: Dell, LG, And Samsung

Display Profile And Tilt
Manufacturers often use strange methods to measure monitors. Even at a specific LCD size, some monitors take up more space than others. When you factor in the base, angle, and monitor design, you discover that viewing area isn’t the only determination of size.
We take measurements so you know how much 3D space the monitor occupies before buying.
|Brand
|Dell
|LG"
|Samsung
|Model
|SR2220L
|E2241V
|S22A350H
|Length
|21"
|20"
|20.5"
|Height
|15.5"
|16"
|16"
|Width
|8.5"
|7"
|9.5"
|Weight (lbs.)
|8.88
|7.39
|6.84
The width of these models may vary about 1" if you don’t use monitor tilt. All displays are tilted to the furthest position when taking measurements. Our length and width values indicate the minimum desktop real estate you need to adequately accommodate a given model.
These displays can't tilt as much as the 23" LCDs in our last roundup. More specifically, none of them can tilt beyond 10o, which is somewhat of a disappointment. Many monitors can tilt to more extreme viewing angles (like 30o or more). We appreciate the ability to set our favorite screens back at least 15o in order to have a good range of viewing angles.
I mean if we're breaking down everything down to tech...
VA are great at black
IPS are probably the best at color accuracy
IPS better at color shift resistance, but you get light bleed at angles.
TNs better than IPS for motion blur, IPS better than VA for motion blur
VA and IPS both suffer a bit from flashlighting and clouding effects
TNs don't have great color, but offer decent middle ground
TNs are dirt cheap
TNs generally have lower lags
Big generalization here. The point is that nothing is perfect. If it was, there would be little point to advance technologies. In the end, you pick your imperfection.
I can do that. For whatever reason, I don't see that many 1920x1200 monitors. Most of the time I see 1920x1080.
Is there a particular reason that you prefer 1920x1200?
The extra desktop space really helps in my design workflow and adds quite a bit of space over 2 or 3 monitors.
I would also be interested in seeing some 1920x1200 monitors. The reason I prefer that resolution is I find that having that extra vertical space is very useful for productivity software, especially word documents. However, for gaming the resolution really doesn't matter to me.