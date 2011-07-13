Three-Way 22" LED LCD Roundup: Dell, LG, And Samsung

Display Profile And Tilt

Manufacturers often use strange methods to measure monitors. Even at a specific LCD size, some monitors take up more space than others. When you factor in the base, angle, and monitor design, you discover that viewing area isn’t the only determination of size.

We take measurements so you know how much 3D space the monitor occupies before buying.

Brand Dell LG" Samsung Model SR2220L E2241V S22A350H Length 21" 20" 20.5" Height 15.5" 16" 16" Width 8.5" 7" 9.5" Weight (lbs.) 8.88 7.39 6.84

The width of these models may vary about 1" if you don’t use monitor tilt. All displays are tilted to the furthest position when taking measurements. Our length and width values indicate the minimum desktop real estate you need to adequately accommodate a given model.

These displays can't tilt as much as the 23" LCDs in our last roundup. More specifically, none of them can tilt beyond 10o, which is somewhat of a disappointment. Many monitors can tilt to more extreme viewing angles (like 30o or more). We appreciate the ability to set our favorite screens back at least 15o in order to have a good range of viewing angles.