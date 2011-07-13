Three-Way 22" LED LCD Roundup: Dell, LG, And Samsung

Out-Of-Box Performance: Brightness And Contrast Ratio
All three 22" LCDs display black rather poorly right out of the box. While Samsung's S22A350H produces decent whites, it only generates mediocre blacks. We set the Black Level setting to low on the E2241V, but it still had a major problem reproducing deep blacks. Admittedly, this handicaps white production a bit because it cuts overall luminance. However, our overall contrast ratio didn't change much when we set the Black Level switch to high. Dell's SR2220L has the opposite problem. It produces poor whites, but it does decently in black production.
Brightness can have an effect on how you perceive color, but it's indirect. It can also help the display achieve brighter colors, but brightness often sacrifices contrast if a monitor has a poor color palette, which is why we measure that as well.
There's a wider range of default color temperatures between our three 22" monitors. Samsung's S22A350H is the most aggressive because we're looking at a noticeably cooler color temperature at 7571 K. LG's E2241V comes the closest to approximating 6500 K, while the SR2220L is a tad cooler at 6751 K.
If you want a balanced image, you'll need to calibrate the display to 6500 K. Most DVDs, digital cameras, and online videos are calibrated for a 6500 K white point, because this represents the spectrum you would see in overcast daylight. So, we'll do that too.
I mean if we're breaking down everything down to tech...
VA are great at black
IPS are probably the best at color accuracy
IPS better at color shift resistance, but you get light bleed at angles.
TNs better than IPS for motion blur, IPS better than VA for motion blur
VA and IPS both suffer a bit from flashlighting and clouding effects
TNs don't have great color, but offer decent middle ground
TNs are dirt cheap
TNs generally have lower lags
Big generalization here. The point is that nothing is perfect. If it was, there would be little point to advance technologies. In the end, you pick your imperfection.
Cheers,
Andrew Ku
TomsHardware.com
I can do that. For whatever reason, I don't see that many 1920x1200 monitors. Most of the time I see 1920x1080.
Is there a particular reason that you prefer 1920x1200?
Cheers,
Andrew Ku
TomsHardware.com
"Is there a particular reason that you prefer 1920x1200?"
The extra desktop space really helps in my design workflow and adds quite a bit of space over 2 or 3 monitors.
I would also be interested in seeing some 1920x1200 monitors. The reason I prefer that resolution is I find that having that extra vertical space is very useful for productivity software, especially word documents. However, for gaming the resolution really doesn't matter to me.