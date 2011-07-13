Three-Way 22" LED LCD Roundup: Dell, LG, And Samsung

Out-Of-Box Performance: Maximum And Minimum Brightness
There are many ways to calculate contrast ratios, which is why you should be wary of any specification that you read on a product page. Often times, manufacturers use the maximum white obtained at the highest brightness setting, and divide it by the smallest black value obtained at the lowest brightness setting. Unfortunately, this doesn't give you a real-world view of a monitor's capabilities.
Our contrast ratios are generated from the black and white luminance values obtained at the same brightness setting. The results mirror our earlier default values because these monitors haven't been calibrated. However, this should give you an idea of how bright of a white and how dark of a black a monitor is capable of reproducing.
I mean if we're breaking down everything down to tech...
VA are great at black
IPS are probably the best at color accuracy
IPS better at color shift resistance, but you get light bleed at angles.
TNs better than IPS for motion blur, IPS better than VA for motion blur
VA and IPS both suffer a bit from flashlighting and clouding effects
TNs don't have great color, but offer decent middle ground
TNs are dirt cheap
TNs generally have lower lags
Big generalization here. The point is that nothing is perfect. If it was, there would be little point to advance technologies. In the end, you pick your imperfection.
I can do that. For whatever reason, I don't see that many 1920x1200 monitors. Most of the time I see 1920x1080.
Is there a particular reason that you prefer 1920x1200?
"Is there a particular reason that you prefer 1920x1200?"
The extra desktop space really helps in my design workflow and adds quite a bit of space over 2 or 3 monitors.
I would also be interested in seeing some 1920x1200 monitors. The reason I prefer that resolution is I find that having that extra vertical space is very useful for productivity software, especially word documents. However, for gaming the resolution really doesn't matter to me.