Three-Way 22" LED LCD Roundup: Dell, LG, And Samsung

Out-Of-Box Performance: Maximum And Minimum Brightness

There are many ways to calculate contrast ratios, which is why you should be wary of any specification that you read on a product page. Often times, manufacturers use the maximum white obtained at the highest brightness setting, and divide it by the smallest black value obtained at the lowest brightness setting. Unfortunately, this doesn't give you a real-world view of a monitor's capabilities.

Our contrast ratios are generated from the black and white luminance values obtained at the same brightness setting. The results mirror our earlier default values because these monitors haven't been calibrated. However, this should give you an idea of how bright of a white and how dark of a black a monitor is capable of reproducing.