Workstation Graphics: 19 Cards Tested In SPECviewperf 12

CATIA V6 R2012

This benchmark uses CATIA V6 R2012, by Dassault Systèmes with several sample projects. The individual tests leverage model sizes between 5.1 to 21 million vertices. The viewset includes a large number of output options, such as wireframe, anti-aliasing, shading, shading with edges, depth of field, and ambient occlusion.

The following table shows how the 16 individual metrics are weighted, using AMD's FirePro W7000 as an example.

Benchmarks Weight in % FPS Depth Of Field

2.5042.58Pencil

2.5045.11SSAO

9.0056.30Depth Of Field

2.5052.72Edges

9.0085.96Pencil

2.5056.71Shaded

9.0075.56Shaded + Edges

9.0072.37Shaded + SSAO

9.0050.98Shaded

9.0036.72Shaded + SSAO

9.0059.31Shaded + SSAO + Reflection

9.0024.19Shaded + SSAO

9.0030.36Shaded + SSAO + Edges

9.0026.63 Weighted Geometric Mean = 47.57