Workstation Graphics: 19 Cards Tested In SPECviewperf 12

CATIA V6 R2012
CATIA V6 R2012
This benchmark uses CATIA V6 R2012, by Dassault Systèmes with several sample projects. The individual tests leverage model sizes between 5.1 to 21 million vertices. The viewset includes a large number of output options, such as wireframe, anti-aliasing, shading, shading with edges, depth of field, and ambient occlusion.
The following table shows how the 16 individual metrics are weighted, using AMD's FirePro W7000 as an example.
|Benchmarks
|Weight in %
|FPS
|Depth Of Field
2.5042.58Pencil
2.5045.11SSAO
9.0056.30Depth Of Field
2.5052.72Edges
9.0085.96Pencil
2.5056.71Shaded
9.0075.56Shaded + Edges
9.0072.37Shaded + SSAO
9.0050.98Shaded
9.0036.72Shaded + SSAO
9.0059.31Shaded + SSAO + Reflection
9.0024.19Shaded + SSAO
9.0030.36Shaded + SSAO + Edges
9.0026.63 Weighted Geometric Mean = 47.57
When AMD releases the mighty 16GB FirePro 9100 based on Radeon R9-290X core will be competitive to the Quadro K6000 in performance.
I find that internal benchmarking the only way to really understand the value of workstation cards. W7000 for example - it was awesome in our internal testing. While good, the cards is much better than these benchmark results suggest. Not sure why I would look at another SPEC benchmark when I will still need to test the cards in-house to really know how good they are for our applications and models.
Unfortunately, testing in the real applications (using something like APCapc) requires actual licenses of the software apps. Many of these vendors (CATIA, NX, etc) simply don't make temp licenses available for reviewers/journalists or other non-users.
VP12 should be quite good enough to help make informed evaluations of GPU hardware. If you are concerned about seeing in-application performance measurements for particular apps, you can ususually find the data with a bit of googling, although take results you find posted on the internet by "regular Joe's" with a grain of salt.
Adam Glick
Sapphire Technologies
tsk tsk tsk
About CPU Scaling: "In the second set of our scaling results, only SolidWorks responds to CPU frequency. Core and thread count don't make a difference.¨
This is not entirely true. It goes as far as 10% at 4.5 GHz.