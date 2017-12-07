Star Wars Battlefront II Performance Review

Graphics & Rendering Settings

Star Wars Battlefront II offers a number of graphics settings, covering texture quality and filtering, lighting quality, shading and effects, post-processing quality, terrain quality, anti-aliasing, and even ambient occlusion. There are also four quality presets to choose from: Low, Medium, High, and Ultra.

Field of view is configurable as well, along with v-sync, brightness, motion blur, and visual cinematic effects. A dynamic resolution option, available only under DirectX 12 mode, and an HDR option are available if your hardware supports them.

Low/Ultra

Differences between the lowest and highest detail settings are obvious. Lighting, shading, anti-aliasing, vegetation, and water all look immensely better as quality is dialed up.



