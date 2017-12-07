Star Wars Battlefront II Performance Review

Graphics & Rendering Settings
Star Wars Battlefront II offers a number of graphics settings, covering texture quality and filtering, lighting quality, shading and effects, post-processing quality, terrain quality, anti-aliasing, and even ambient occlusion. There are also four quality presets to choose from: Low, Medium, High, and Ultra.
Field of view is configurable as well, along with v-sync, brightness, motion blur, and visual cinematic effects. A dynamic resolution option, available only under DirectX 12 mode, and an HDR option are available if your hardware supports them.
Low/Ultra
Differences between the lowest and highest detail settings are obvious. Lighting, shading, anti-aliasing, vegetation, and water all look immensely better as quality is dialed up.
MORE: Wolfenstein II Performance Review
MORE: Destiny 2 Performance Review
MORE: DiRT 4 Performance Review
EA owns so many popular IPs but they take this aggressively toxic approach to charging for bits and pieces of the game that should be part of the whole experience from the start. Their fingers poison everything they touch. Imagine the beautiful garden they could cultivate if they only turned the steering wheel a little bit. EA could be an American Nintendo.
Also, weird thing about the core distribution. It would be interesting to hear what the devs have to say about it, specially with the Radeons performing right on par with the GeForces.
Nice findings, as usual. Keep up the great work.
Cheers!
Did you skip "Page 7: Multi-Core Performance"?
They even tested a ryzen brought down to 2 threads
Based on the multi-core testing they did, 2C/4T CPUs should do OK (almost no difference in testing on their Ryzen CPU from 6C/12 all the way down to 2C/4T; it was only when they dipped to 2C/2T that they saw a drop).
GPU-wise, you're kind of on the edge. The 750TI is just behind the 660 or 7850 in performance (the minimum GPUs listed). Given that the 1050 & RX 460/560 (themselves a step up from minimum) were below 50FPS on Ultra, I think you should plan on turning it down to Medium on the quality settings (or turning the resolution down).
I will check on another site then...