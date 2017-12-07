Star Wars Battlefront II Performance Review

CPU, RAM & VRAM Resources
Processor Utilization
Does the Frostbite 3 engine make efficient use of host processing resources in Star Wars Battlefront II? These measurements were gathered in the same benchmark sequence, at 1920x1080 and 2560x1440, using the same Ultra quality preset.
1080p
Using our Radeon RX 580, Frostbite 3 doesn't seem very well-threaded at all. It really only utilizes a single CPU core.
Meanwhile, the opposite is true when we plug in our GeForce GTX 1060 6GB. All of the cores, physical and logical, are active.
Yet, in the end, both cards perform similarly.
1440p
The same holds true at 2560x1440, though overall processor utilization is slightly lower (which we'd expect).
System and Video Memory Utilization
System memory use is similar at 1080p and 1440p, though the game consumes almost 2GB more with a GeForce installed.
As for graphics memory, the Frostbite engine ties up more of it as resolution increases, not surprisingly. We also see GDDR5 use higher on the Radeon than the GeForce card.
EA owns so many popular IPs but they take this aggressively toxic approach to charging for bits and pieces of the game that should be part of the whole experience from the start. Their fingers poison everything they touch. Imagine the beautiful garden they could cultivate if they only turned the steering wheel a little bit. EA could be an American Nintendo.
Also, weird thing about the core distribution. It would be interesting to hear what the devs have to say about it, specially with the Radeons performing right on par with the GeForces.
Nice findings, as usual. Keep up the great work.
Cheers!
Did you skip "Page 7: Multi-Core Performance"?
They even tested a ryzen brought down to 2 threads
Based on the multi-core testing they did, 2C/4T CPUs should do OK (almost no difference in testing on their Ryzen CPU from 6C/12 all the way down to 2C/4T; it was only when they dipped to 2C/2T that they saw a drop).
GPU-wise, you're kind of on the edge. The 750TI is just behind the 660 or 7850 in performance (the minimum GPUs listed). Given that the 1050 & RX 460/560 (themselves a step up from minimum) were below 50FPS on Ultra, I think you should plan on turning it down to Medium on the quality settings (or turning the resolution down).
I will check on another site then...