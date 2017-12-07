Star Wars Battlefront II Performance Review

CPU, RAM & VRAM Resources

Processor Utilization

Does the Frostbite 3 engine make efficient use of host processing resources in Star Wars Battlefront II? These measurements were gathered in the same benchmark sequence, at 1920x1080 and 2560x1440, using the same Ultra quality preset.

1080p

Image 1 of 4 Image 2 of 4 Image 3 of 4 Image 4 of 4

Using our Radeon RX 580, Frostbite 3 doesn't seem very well-threaded at all. It really only utilizes a single CPU core.

Meanwhile, the opposite is true when we plug in our GeForce GTX 1060 6GB. All of the cores, physical and logical, are active.

Yet, in the end, both cards perform similarly.

1440p

Image 1 of 4 Image 2 of 4 Image 3 of 4 Image 4 of 4

The same holds true at 2560x1440, though overall processor utilization is slightly lower (which we'd expect).

System and Video Memory Utilization

Image 1 of 2 Image 2 of 2

System memory use is similar at 1080p and 1440p, though the game consumes almost 2GB more with a GeForce installed.

As for graphics memory, the Frostbite engine ties up more of it as resolution increases, not surprisingly. We also see GDDR5 use higher on the Radeon than the GeForce card.



