Nvidia 3D Vision Vs. AMD HD3D: 18 Games, Evaluated

It’s about time that someone performed a meaningful comparison of 3D-enabled games using Nvidia’s 3D Vision and AMD’s HD3D. We put 18 different titles under the microscope to determine which technology gives you the most playability, most often.

DiRT 3

Native AMD HD3D Support:

Excellent 3D result, but could not capture stereoscopic image

The 3D option doesn't appear in DirectX 9 mode. That makes sense though, since all Radeon cards that support HD3D are DirectX 11-capable.

This game delivers the best-looking native HD3D support that we’ve seen, with great depth and no visual flaws of which to speak. Unfortunately, we couldn’t take a screen shot to demonstrate the result, though it's very similar to the TriDef image below. While this article doesn’t focus on performance, we noticed that it really suffers when DiRT 3 is operating in native stereoscopic HD3D mode.

AMD HD3D and the TriDef Ignition Driver:

Good 3D result in DirectX 9 with Virtual 3D mode; DirectX 11 does not work

The TriDef driver provides an excellent stereoscopic experience

The TriDef Ignition software won't launch this game in DirectX 11 mode, but it does launch if the DirectX 9 code path is forced by tweaking the hardware_settings.cfg file. Normal 3D mode causes horrible artifacts, but Virtual 3D seems to work beautifully. Curiously, the performance is much better here than the game’s native HD3D option.

Nvidia 3D Vision:

Good 3D result with lowered details, but could not capture stereoscopic image

This title has some anomalies with shadows, ambient occlusion, and post-processing effects. If they're set to the lowest-quality option, what comes out the other end is really quite attractive. Some slight lens flare artifacts remain, but they aren't too distracting. There are also some water reflection artifacts. Bodies of water are rare in this game, though, so we don't consider this much of a problem.

