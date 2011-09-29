Nvidia 3D Vision Vs. AMD HD3D: 18 Games, Evaluated

Bulletstorm
AMD HD3D and the TriDef Ignition Driver:
Excellent 3D result
Bulletstorm appears to work flawlessly with the TriDef driver in normal or Virtual 3D mode. We did note that Virtual 3D mode crashes with anti-aliasing enabled. But the TriDef driver generally doesn’t work well with this feature turned on anyway.
Nvidia 3D Vision:
Excellent 3D result
This game also works flawlessly with the 3D Vision driver.
