Nvidia 3D Vision Vs. AMD HD3D: 18 Games, Evaluated

It’s about time that someone performed a meaningful comparison of 3D-enabled games using Nvidia’s 3D Vision and AMD’s HD3D. We put 18 different titles under the microscope to determine which technology gives you the most playability, most often.

Bulletstorm

AMD HD3D and the TriDef Ignition Driver:

Excellent 3D result

The TriDef driver delivers an excellent result in Bulletstorm

Bulletstorm appears to work flawlessly with the TriDef driver in normal or Virtual 3D mode. We did note that Virtual 3D mode crashes with anti-aliasing enabled. But the TriDef driver generally doesn’t work well with this feature turned on anyway.

Nvidia 3D Vision:

Excellent 3D result

Nvidia's 3D Vision also provides an excellent 3D experience

This game also works flawlessly with the 3D Vision driver.

