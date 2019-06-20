ViewSonic Elite XG240R 144 Hz Gaming Monitor Review: Speed and Versatility

ViewSonic Elite XG240R deals 56 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ViewSonic Elite XG240R... Amazon Prime £268.18 View Low Stock ViewSonic ELITE Gaming XG240R... Laptops Direct £269.98 View

Viewing Angles, Uniformity, Response Time and Lag

Viewing Angles

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

One could almost be fooled into thinking the XG240R is a VA monitor. The giveaway is its strong green tint when viewed at 45 degrees or more to the sides. But light falloff is only around 50%, and detail remains solid in the 0-30% steps. It’s also in a size sweet spot for TN screens. Anything larger might give users trouble when viewing head on. But 24 inches offers a decent amount of real estate without any loss of image quality at the edges. This is one of the best TN panels we’ve seen lately.

Screen Uniformity

To learn how we measure screen uniformity, click here.

The XG240R delivered one of the best black-field uniformity scores we’ve seen in a long time. There are no visible issues here: no hotspots, bleed, or glow. Observations of brighter field patterns were problem free too.

Pixel Response and Input Lag

Click here to read up on our pixel response and input lag testing procedures.

Image 1 of 2 Image 2 of 2

Our response and lag tests show the XG240R’s greatest strengths, speed and response. A lightning-quick 6ms score in the draw test shows it’s making the most of its 144 Hz refresh rate. That’s with overdrive set to the third of five available levels. Total input lag is just 27ms, which is among the fastest we’ve experienced. You’ll have to go with 165 Hz or higher to get better performance than this. Thanks to the XG240R’s FHD resolution, you can see maximum frame rates almost all the time.

