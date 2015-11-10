AC1200 Wi-Fi Range Extender Round-Up

Introduction

Wireless networking reaches new levels of performance with 802.11ac — both in range and bandwidth. But what options are available to extend the network even farther, and what sort of throughput can you expect when using a wireless range extender?

Wireless range extenders represent a simple and cheap way to stretch your home network out even farther without needing to penetrate walls and run cable to the far reaches of your home. In our Range Extender 101 story, we covered some of the basics of what to expect in terms of hardware and configuration, so give that a look if you're not familiar with range extenders.

The devices we look at in this round-up are in the home or small office category, and rated for AC1200 performance. Each range extender offers essentially the same core functionality, but also includes something unique. Let's take a look at some of the contenders and dig into their configurations, features and performance.

Specifications

Amped Wireless REA20



