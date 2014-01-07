Intel Xeon E5-2600 v2: More Cores, Cache, And Better Efficiency

Test Setup And Benchmarks
We had Intel’s P4000 enclosure on-hand from a previous story, and used the chassis to house our dual Xeon configurations. We were able to update our Intel W2600CR2 motherboard to the latest firmware as well, adding support for the company’s Ivy Bridge-EP-based processors.
The Xeon E5-2687W v2 officially supports up to 256 GB of DDR3-1866 memory. The kits currently available operate at 1.5 V with CAS 13 timings, though. It was easiest for us to stick with the 64 GB of DDR3L-1600 at CAS 11—none of these workloads should be bandwidth-limited, after all.
Special thanks to Crucial for supplying the RAM and Intel for the platform we’ve been using for almost two years now.
|Test Hardware
|Processors
|2 x Intel Xeon E5-2687W v2 (Ivy Bridge-EP) 3.4 GHz, Eight Cores, LGA 2011, 8 GT/s QPI, 25 MB Shared L3, Hyper-Threading enabled, Power-savings enabled
|2 x Intel Xeon E5-2687W (Sandy Bridge-EP) 3.1 GHz, Eight Cores, LGA 2011, 8 GT/s QPI, 20 MB Shared L3, Hyper-Threading enabled, Power-savings enabled
|1 x Intel Core i7-4960X (Ivy Bridge-E) 3.6 GHz, Six Cores, LGA 2011, 15 MB Shared L3, Hyper-Threading enabled, Power-savings enabled
|Motherboards
|Intel W2600CR2 (LGA 2011) Intel 5520/ICH10R, BIOS 02.01.0002
|MSI X79A-GD45 Plus (LGA 2011) Intel X79 Express, BIOS 17.5
|Memory
|Crucial 64 GB (8 x 8 GB) DDR3-1600 Registered ECC, MT36KSF1G72PZ-1G6M1HF
|G.Skill 32 GB (4 x 8 GB) DDR3-1600 Unbuffered, F3-12800CL9Q2-32GBZL
|Hard Drive
|Intel SSDSA2BZ200G3 200 GB SATA 3 Gb/s (SSD 710)
|Graphics
|Nvidia Quadro FX 1800
|Power Supply
|Intel DPS-750XB A 750 W
|Chicony CPB09-003A 1000 W
|System Software And Drivers
|Operating System
|Windows 8 Professional 64-bit
|DirectX
|DirectX 11
|Graphics Driver
|Nvidia Quadro Driver 331.87
|Benchmark Configuration
|Adobe Creative Suite
|Adobe After Effects CC
|Version 12.0.0.404 x64: Create Video which includes three Streams, 210 Frames, Render Multiple Frames Simultaneosly
|Adobe Photoshop CC
|Version 14.0 x64: Filter 15.7 MB TIF Image: Radial Blur, Shape Blur, Median, Polar Coordinates
|Adobe Premeire Pro CC
|Version 7.0.0, 6.61 GB MXF Project to H.264 to H.264 Blu-ray, Output 1920x1080, Maximum Quality
|Audio/Video Encoding
|iTunes
|Version 11.0.4.4 x64: Audio CD (Terminator II SE), 53 minutes, default AAC format
|LAME MP3
|Version 3.98.3: Audio CD "Terminator II SE", 53 min, convert WAV to MP3 audio format, Command: -b 160 --nores (160 Kb/s)
|HandBrake CLI
|Version: 0.9.9: Video from Canon EOS 7D (1920x1080, 25 FPS) 1 Minutes 22 Seconds Audio: PCM-S16, 48,000 Hz, Two-Channel, to Video: AVC1 Audio: AAC (High Profile)
|TotalCode Studio 2.5
|Version: 2.5.0.10677: MPEG-2 to H.264, MainConcept H.264/AVC Codec, 28 sec HDTV 1920x1080 (MPEG-2), Audio: MPEG-2 (44.1 kHz, 2 Channel, 16-Bit, 224 Kb/s), Codec: H.264 Pro, Mode: PAL 50i (25 FPS), Profile: H.264 BD HDMV
|Productivity
|ABBYY FineReader
|Version 11.0.102.583: Read PDF save to Doc, Source: Political Economy (J. Broadhurst 1842) 111 Pages
|Adobe Acrobat XI
|Version 11.0.0: Print PDF from 115 Page PowerPoint, 128-bit RC4 Encryption
|Autodesk 3ds Max 2012 and 2013
|Version 14.0 x64: Space Flyby Mentalray, 248 Frames, 1440x1080
|Blender
|Version: 2.68a, Cycles Engine, Syntax blender -b thg.blend -f 1, 1920x1080, 8x Anti-Aliasing, Render THG.blend frame 1
|Visual Studio 2010
|Version 10.0, Compile Google Chrome, Scripted
|Cinebench
|Cinebench R15.0 CPU Component
|Euler3D
|CFD simulation over NACA 445.6 aeroelastic test wing at Mach .5
|Autodesk Maya 2014
|Tom’s Hardware Logo render in mental ray, 1920x1080, global illumination, photo-realistic motion blur, ray-traced shadows, OpenGL Test: Generate Playblast (OpenGL preview) animation to Y: RAM drive
|e-on Software Vue 2014 PLE
|Custom workload: Landscape (generated in Vue 8 full version and imported into PLE)
|File Compression
|WinZip
|Version 18.0 Pro: THG-Workload (1.3 GB) to ZIP, command line switches "-a -ez -p -r"
|WinRAR
|Version 5.0: THG-Workload (1.3 GB) to RAR, command line switches "winrar a -r -m3"
|7-Zip
|Version 9.30 Alpha: THG-Workload (1.3 GB) to .7z, command line switches "a -t7z -r -m0=LZMA2 -mx=5"
|Synthetic Benchmarks and Settings
|3DMark
|Version: 1.1, Benchmark Only
|SiSoftware Sandra 2014
|Version 2014.02.20.10, CPU Test = CPU Arithmetic / Multimedia / Cryptography / Memory Bandwidth
The Maya render test seems to be missing O.o
(raytracer_supported_cards.txt) in the appropriate Adobe folder and it will work just
fine for CUDA, though of course it's not a card anyone who wants decent CUDA
performance with Adobe apps should use (one or more GTX 580 3GB or 780Ti is best).
Also, hate to say it but showing results for using the card with OpenCL but not
showing what happens to the relevant test times when the 1800 is used for CUDA
is a bit odd...
Ian.
PS. I see the messed-up forum posting problems are back again (text all squashed
up, have to edit on the UK site to fix the layout). Really, it's been months now, is
anyone working on it?