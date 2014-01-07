Intel Xeon E5-2600 v2: More Cores, Cache, And Better Efficiency

Test Setup And Benchmarks

We had Intel’s P4000 enclosure on-hand from a previous story, and used the chassis to house our dual Xeon configurations. We were able to update our Intel W2600CR2 motherboard to the latest firmware as well, adding support for the company’s Ivy Bridge-EP-based processors.

The Xeon E5-2687W v2 officially supports up to 256 GB of DDR3-1866 memory. The kits currently available operate at 1.5 V with CAS 13 timings, though. It was easiest for us to stick with the 64 GB of DDR3L-1600 at CAS 11—none of these workloads should be bandwidth-limited, after all.

Special thanks to Crucial for supplying the RAM and Intel for the platform we’ve been using for almost two years now.

Test Hardware Processors 2 x Intel Xeon E5-2687W v2 (Ivy Bridge-EP) 3.4 GHz, Eight Cores, LGA 2011, 8 GT/s QPI, 25 MB Shared L3, Hyper-Threading enabled, Power-savings enabled 2 x Intel Xeon E5-2687W (Sandy Bridge-EP) 3.1 GHz, Eight Cores, LGA 2011, 8 GT/s QPI, 20 MB Shared L3, Hyper-Threading enabled, Power-savings enabled 1 x Intel Core i7-4960X (Ivy Bridge-E) 3.6 GHz, Six Cores, LGA 2011, 15 MB Shared L3, Hyper-Threading enabled, Power-savings enabled Motherboards Intel W2600CR2 (LGA 2011) Intel 5520/ICH10R, BIOS 02.01.0002 MSI X79A-GD45 Plus (LGA 2011) Intel X79 Express, BIOS 17.5 Memory Crucial 64 GB (8 x 8 GB) DDR3-1600 Registered ECC, MT36KSF1G72PZ-1G6M1HF G.Skill 32 GB (4 x 8 GB) DDR3-1600 Unbuffered, F3-12800CL9Q2-32GBZL Hard Drive Intel SSDSA2BZ200G3 200 GB SATA 3 Gb/s (SSD 710) Graphics Nvidia Quadro FX 1800 Power Supply Intel DPS-750XB A 750 W Chicony CPB09-003A 1000 W System Software And Drivers Operating System Windows 8 Professional 64-bit DirectX DirectX 11 Graphics Driver Nvidia Quadro Driver 331.87