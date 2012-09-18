Xotic PC NP9150: Striking Back At Kepler With Radeon HD 7970M

Benchmark Results: Audio And Video Encoding

The bottlenecks that we mentioned on the previous page should only affect 3D applications that push very low GPU loads. Productivity and content creation applications aren't affected.

The trend in audio and video encoding performance appears to favor Xotic PC’s NP9150 configuration, despite their similar CPUs. We can think of one possible reason for this: Eurocom built its notebook using three 4 GB modules, while Xotic PC used four. It makes most sense to install memory in pairs, since the mainstream-oriented Ivy Bridge architecture has a dual-channel controller.