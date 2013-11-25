Five Z87 Motherboards For Your Mini-ITX Build, Reviewed

Results: SiSoftware Sandra
Gigabyte’s small lead in Sandra's Arithmetic module appears strange, especially since we locked the board in at an exact 100 MHz base clock and made sure that its full range of Turbo Boost ratios were represented at various loads. EVGA’s stumble in Sandra's Cryptography test appears equally out of place, and retesting confirmed that this data was consistent.
Suddenly, EVGA's finish in the Cryptography test makes a lot more sense. Poor memory performance curbs the rate at which our CPU can churn through AES-related instructions. Our Z87 Stinger operates at the same DDR3-1600 CAS 9 defaults as the other boards, but perhaps EVGA is playing with other timings to boost memory stability?
ASRock's cheaper features also made it a competitor with the cheaper boards for the value award. Since it competed well for both awards, it had to get a different award.
More room between the PCI-E and CPU LGA is nice on the Asus as are all the features.
I am still running an older H55n usb3 24/7 and it has been quite stable and cool and low on power consumption. Shame that this new gigabyte board has higher power and temperature levels.
Overall it's good to see the roundup. Would have liked to see post times. With SSD storage, motherboard post times are now becoming the longer wait in a system boot up.
Also interested in thoughts on reasons for Z87 mobos for a standard non-overclocking build. For a non-overclocked gaming ITX PC, say with an I3 or low-end I5, are there any compelling reasons to pay the Z87 premium over, say an H81, which can run $100 cheaper?