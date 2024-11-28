Lenovo Legion Go drops to an all-time low price of $473 for Black Friday

This Black Friday, powerful AMD Z1 Extreme handhelds are on sale for their lowest prices yet— especially a killer $227 discount placed the Lenovo Legion Go at a mere $472.97, below the price point of even Steam Deck OLED and far undercutting the likes of the Asus ROG Ally X, even during the Black Friday sales we're seeing now. The Asus ROG Ally X has only marginal performance gains over other Z1 Extreme-based handhelds like Lenovo Legion Go and Asus ROG Ally. Unlike the Asus handhelds, the Legion Go boasts a much larger 8.8-inch screen size and even detachable controllers akin to the Nintendo Switch.

Legion Go is one of the best gaming PC handhelds available at this price point. While Z1 Extreme/Ryzen 7840U/Ryzen 8840U handhelds do require a sufficiently powerful outlet or battery bank to be run at speeds that defeat Deck and Deck OLED, it's still quite nice to have that performance on the table, especially if you plan on using the handheld for home gaming, too.

Lenovo Legion Go: was $699.99 now $472.97 at Amazon Lenovo's Legion Go handheld leverages an 8.8-inch, 1080p 144 Hz screen powered by a Ryzen Z1 Extreme APU shared by ROG Ally Extreme and ROG Ally X. Z1 Extreme devices perform close to Steam Deck on battery but can fully leverage their hardware spec for an improvement when plugged into an appropriate power bank or wall outlet, making the Legion Go quite a compelling offer at its lowest-yet price point.

It's difficult to overstate just how good the Lenovo Legion Go becomes at this price, though some potential downsides should still be mentioned in the interest of objectivity.

For one, users who don't have a desktop at home and hope to use an external GPU docking solution may be better off with Ally Extreme or Ally X since those handhelds at least have superior eGPU support. While Legion Go's dual USB4 support is nice, it's not reasonably equivalent to OCuLink (the best case) or Asus' proprietary eGPU connector, so powerful GPUs will be bottlenecked by the connection.

Secondly, the screen here is IPS instead of OLED...but because OLED has yet to be standardized across handhelds, this is less of a downside and more of a trade-off. While Steam Deck OLED will provide superior contrast, IPS screens are still pretty good— especially when at 8.8 inches versus Deck OLED's 7.4 inches and running at higher resolution and refresh rate (1080p 144Hz vs 800p 90 Hz). The Legion Go could be the right fit for gamers who love screen real estate and immersive gaming experiences.

