Lenovo's Legion Go Windows gaming handheld is now only $601

There are a few gaming handhelds on the market already, from Valve's popular and successful Steam Deck to the newly released Asus ROG Ally X. Prices can vary depending on the model and hardware configuration, with prices often over $500. The recently released ROG Ally X comes with a hefty $799 price tag, and today's deal is on a gaming handheld that shares some of the same tech but costs $200 less.

Available at Amazon, the Lenovo Legion Go is on sale for just $601 - reduced from $699. The Lenovo Legion Go is a little bulkier than a Nintendo Switch but is far more powerful, with the same AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme processor with RDNA Graphics that's inside the Asus ROG Ally Z1 and Ally X. But currently cheaper than both those versions.

The Lenovo Legion Go comes with an 8.8-inch 144Hz touch display, 16 GB of LPDDR5X 7500MHz RAM, a 512GB SSD for games storage with microSD card slot for more storage. The screen uses Gorilla Glass and has a bright 500 nits display with a 97% DCI-P3 color gamut. The Legion Go also includes 2 x USB4 Type-C 40Gbps ports, an integrated camera, 2x2-watt stereo speakers, a dual-array near-field microphone, WiFi 6E, detachable controllers, and a handy built-in kickstand.

See our review of the Lenovo Legion Go gaming handheld for more detailed testing and benchmark data, plus our thoughts on this addition to the gaming handheld market. We were fans of the bright 8.8-inch display and detachable controllers, sturdy kickstand, USB-C port inclusion, and included case. However, the difficulty navigating Windows on the machine, device bulkiness, performance on battery, and high resolution gave us some concerns.