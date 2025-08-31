Battlefield 6 says no to ray tracing now and in the near future — dev says decision made to ‘focus on making sure it was performance for everyone else’

For fast action titles, a more optimized game beats pixel peeping eye candy.

Battlefield 6 open beta
(Image credit: EA)

Battlefield 6 is one of the most anticipated games of the year, more so because of its friendly system requirements that let it be played even on modest hardware. One of the ways the game’s developers were able to achieve this was by side-stepping any ray tracing technologies.

“No, we are not going to have ray tracing when the game launches, and we don’t have any plans in the near future for it either,” Studio Technical Director Christian Buhl of Ripple Effect, one of the studios behind BF6, told ComicBook.com. “That was because we wanted to focus on performance. We wanted to make sure that all of our effort was focused on making the game as [optimized] as possible for the default settings and the default users. So, we just made the decision relatively early on that we weren’t going to do ray tracing and, again, it was mostly so that we could focus on making sure it was performance for everyone else.”

Jowi Morales
Jowi Morales
Contributing Writer

Jowi Morales is a tech enthusiast with years of experience working in the industry. He’s been writing with several tech publications since 2021, where he’s been interested in tech hardware and consumer electronics.

2 Comments Comment from the forums
  • TheyStoppedit
    I think Ray Tracing has been DOA since the 20 series. For the massive toll it takes on a GPU, is it really worth it? Is the difference really that eye popping? Not really. I think it's more of a gimmick/buzzword than anything. I think leaving it out gives developers more resources to spend money on optimization and better gameplay, as well as keeping the system requirements lower for more users to access the product without fake frames and DLSS
  • Notton
    Ray Tracing looks exceptionally good in the games that I've played and seen.

    However, in a fast paced game like BF, you should aim for a steady 120fps over image quality.
