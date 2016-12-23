Login | Sign Up
Search

Best Gaming Laptops

by
11 Comments

For our new gaming laptop coverage, we’ve completely rebuilt our system benchmark suite from top to bottom. It includes a series of synthetic CPU, GPU, memory, and storage benchmarks, nearly a dozen games, display testing, and the Optris PI 640 high-end thermal image camera.

This article currently includes all of the gaming laptops we've tested. Don’t worry, we’re going to add more units in a hurry, and once we do, we’ll update this page. However, a couple of notebooks already stand out, and given the time of year, we wanted to start building out this Best Gaming Laptops column immediately.

MORE: Gaming Laptop Previews

MORE: All Laptop Content

14-inch Gaming Laptops

Razer Blade 14 (2016)
Pros
  • Build Quality
  • Performance
  • Software
Cons
  • Color Accuracy
  • Grayscale Accuracy
  • Price
Verdict

The Razer Blade 14 (2016) offers excellent performance, and despite being thin and light, it possesses some of the best build quality we've seen so far. However, storage space is scarce and the screen is fairly inaccurate, making the hefty price premium hard to justify.

-

MORE: Best Builds

MORE: Best Cases

MORE: Best Cooling

15-inch Gaming Laptops

Asus Strix GL502VM-DB71
Pros
  • Cooling
  • G-Sync
  • Price
Cons
  • Display Accuracy
  • No SSD
Verdict

We were blown away by the performance and features that Asus infused into the 15.6" Strix GL502VM-DB71. The company managed to cram an Intel Core i7-6700HQ processor, 16GB of memory, an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 6GB graphics module, and G-Sync variable refresh rate technology into a sleek VR-ready gaming laptop for under $1,400. It’s one of the best-performing GTX 1060-equipped machines we’ve tested, and few vendors can match the uncompromised specifications of the GL502VM at an entry level.

-

Alienware 15 R3
Pros
  • Build Quality
  • Cooling
Cons
  • Color Accuracy
  • CPU
  • Grayscale Accuracy
  • Keyboard
Verdict

The Alienware 15 we tested was more budget-oriented that most offerings. It comes with everything that Alienware is known for, such as superb build quality, impressive cooling, and comprehensive backlighting software. To offer a notebook this robust at such a low price requires compromises, and so this configuration contains an i5-6300HQ, a 6GB GTX 1060, and 8GB of memory. While this particular model may play your favorite games, probably not at the highest settings because of its i5 CPU.

-

MSI GP62MVR Leopard Pro
Pros
  • Price
  • VR-ready
Cons
  • 3GB VRAM
  • Chassis
  • Display
Verdict

The MSI GP62MVR 6RF Leopard Pro is VR-ready and priced competitively. The trade-offs for an Intel Core i7, 16GB of memory, and a GTX 1060 at this price tag are less VRAM, a decidedly standard display, and less-sturdy construction. However, the VRAM capacity is only an issue for a select few AAA games at their highest settings, and although the chassis strikes us as somewhat flimsy, it's still adequately sturdy. When every dollar counts and VR-ready is the goal, MSI's Leopard Pro delivers excellent gameplay at 1080p and is an ideal choice for the budget mobile VR gamer.

-

MSI GS63VR Stealth Pro-034
Pros
  • Thin, light, portable
  • Battery life
  • Performance
Cons
  • Limited upgradeability
  • Color & Grayscale accuracy
Verdict

The MSI GS63VR Stealth Pro-034 provides all of the power of Nvidia's GeForce GTX 1060 without many compromises. It's not perfect, but its relatively attractive price tag, solid performance in gaming, lengthy battery life, and mature gaming aesthetic in a thin, light package make it a worthwhile choice for on-the-go gaming.

-

MORE: Best CPUs

MORE: Best Graphics

MORE: Best Memory

MORE: Best Monitors

17-inch Gaming Laptops

MSI GT73VR Titan Pro-201
Pros
  • Build Quality
  • Internal Layout
  • Performance
Cons
  • Color Accuracy
  • Grayscale Accuracy
  • Price
Verdict

If you value performance over all else, then for the titanic price of $3,600, you can buy MSI’s GT73VR Titan Pro-201. This gaming powerhouse is outfitted with an Intel Core i7-6820HK, 64GB of memory, a 120Hz display, and a GeForce GTX 1080. With the most powerful GPU on the mobile market, the MSI Titan Pro took the top spot in all of our gaming benchmarks.

-

Asus G752VS OC Edition
Pros
  • Build Quality
  • Performance
Cons
  • Price
  • Small SSD
Verdict

The Asus G752VS OC Edition delivers some of the best performance available on the laptop market. The added processing power from the Intel Core i7-6820HK gives it a slight edge against other GTX 1070 laptops. This comes at a price, however, because other GTX 1070-configured laptops can easily be found for $2,000 or less.

-

Gigabyte P37X v6
Pros
  • 4K Display
  • Color Accuracy
  • Design
Cons
  • Price
  • Temperature
Verdict

The Gigabyte P37X v6 is a great option for gamers breaking away from the typical gamer aesthetic, and instead presents a thin minimalist design. Featuring an Intel Core i7-6700HQ, GeForce GTX 1070, and 16GB of memory, these components might seem underwhelming at $2,400, but what sets the P37X v6 apart is its vibrant, color-accurate UHD display. However, that 4K display is too much for the GTX 1070 to handle most games, so its added cost ultimately drives the P37X v6's value down.

-

MORE: Best Motherboards

MORE: Best PSUs

MORE: Best SSDs

MORE: Best VR HMDs

MORE: Best Deals

MORE: Hot Bargains @PurchDeals

Follow us on Facebook, Google+, RSS, Twitter and YouTube.

About the author
Fritz Nelson

Fritz Nelson is the Editor-in-Chief of Tom's Hardware US. He oversees the editorial arms of both Tom’s Hardware US and AnandTech.

Read more
Create a new thread in the Reviews comments forum about this subject
11 comments
    Your comment
  • David_the_Bruce
    Remeber the GIGABYTE P37X V6 is very thin and weighs about 6 ibs. It is the absolute best desktop replacement for portability. I carry it around in a backpack every day and it is not even close to being too heavy. It has a gorgeous display, and still manages about 4-5 hours of battery not gaming (power saver mode is your friend).
    I use it all the time for VR and gaming on my 3440x1440 monitor with games like Overwatch, GTAV, Guild Wars 2, Shadow of Mordor.
    It sits at about 90c max load with a core clock of about 1600. This temperature is perfectly safe, but I still intend on repasting the gpu see if I can drop it a few degrees.

    Thelaptop looks fantastic, I love that it looks normal. As a dev I often find myself hopping around to coffee shops and the library when I'm not at the office. This laptop is not an eye sore and does not stand out in the crowd. It is still huge compared to the tablets and 13.3 inch ultra books people are lugging around now. But I need that sweet, sweet screen real estate.

    The boot time is also a tad weird the gigabyte splash screen sits for about a second or 2 before starting the boot process, and there doesn't seem to be a way to change that. Also the bios is very limited. It does have VT-x enabled by default, I'm not sure about VT-D, I didn't get around to testing it since I don't believe KVM pci pass through works with Optimus laptops. So, honestly switching back to Windows for programming really isn't that bad all, especially with Windows Subsystem Linux.

    The track pad is pretty horrible, but honestly the only good ones are on, Surface books, XPS, and MacBooks (although I have heard chrome books have some pretty rockin ones).

    Alright that's enough rambling, I do really love this laptop. :)
    -2
  • Amin13
    I tried asus g752vs for a month now . I sent it back to asus twice there is a problem with the start up every now and then it stuck
    also while playing LOL the screen freezes and I be the 1st victim of 1st blood . I'm thinking to get another one due to model problems anyone else had a problem like that ?
    0
  • fanchiuho
    I would like it if Tom's can confirm the actual weight of the GL502VM. Several users from Notebookreview community shared measured weights at around 5.8 pounds (Or 2.63 Kg) that deviates nearly one pound from the reported specs from ASUS for the GL502VS, the 1070 version.
    0
  • cats_Paw
    If those are "the best" gaming laptops, I'm skipping this gen.
    Back in the day I got a GT780DXR from MSI with a 570M (that would be todays 1070) with room for 1 SSD and 1 HDD, 16 GB DDR3 and a i5 (that I then upgraded for a used i7 2 years later) for around 1.2K

    Today that gets you nowhere. You have to sacrifice something.
    Maybe its time for a desktop again?
    0
  • FritzEiv
    Anonymous said:
    I would like it if Tom's can confirm the actual weight of the GL502VM. Several users from Notebookreview community shared measured weights at around 5.8 pounds (Or 2.63 Kg) that deviates nearly one pound from the reported specs from ASUS for the GL502VS, the 1070 version.


    Assuming the laptop is still in the lab, we'll take a measurement and post something here. Thanks for the heads up.
    0
  • FritzEiv
    Anonymous said:
    If those are "the best" gaming laptops, I'm skipping this gen.
    Back in the day I got a GT780DXR from MSI with a 570M (that would be todays 1070) with room for 1 SSD and 1 HDD, 16 GB DDR3 and a i5 (that I then upgraded for a used i7 2 years later) for around 1.2K

    Today that gets you nowhere. You have to sacrifice something.
    Maybe its time for a desktop again?


    I am already seeing prices come down, although that might just be the holiday sales. Unfortunately you probably have to go down to Maxwell GPU laptops to get more affordable prices without sacrificing other features and components (like an SSD). We've got lots more to test, and we'll keep watching these prices.
    0
  • Musaab
    Where are Clevo offerings, I am using one of their P650RS-g with GTX1070 and 4K LCD for 1700$
    1
  • Alex Kyle
    HP- Ay080nia is also a good pick.
    0
  • FritzEiv
    Anonymous said:
    I would like it if Tom's can confirm the actual weight of the GL502VM. Several users from Notebookreview community shared measured weights at around 5.8 pounds (Or 2.63 Kg) that deviates nearly one pound from the reported specs from ASUS for the GL502VS, the 1070 version.


    We weighed it. 5.59 pounds.
    0
  • Clamyboy74
    please review a clevo laptop, seeing only the big names is disappointing to me
    1
  • Korpexx7771
    I purchased the GS43VR and it is hands down the best laptop I have ever owned. The IO is lacking but it has T3 so I can daisy chain which opens up a lot. I play every game I own at Ultra settings with the 1060 and they look just fine at 1080p since its only 14". The portability is amazing and I am so glad I did not go for the 17"ers. Just my 2 cents.
    0
The Latest On Tom's Hardware
Tom's Hardware Around the World
Tom's Hardware Around the World
  • Russia
  • France
  • Germany
  • UK
  • Italy
  • USA
Subscribe to Tom's Hardware
Search the site
About Tom's Hardware
Copyright © 2016 Purch Group, Inc. All Rights Reserved
Tom's Hardware Guide ™

Ad choices