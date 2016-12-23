For our new gaming laptop coverage, we’ve completely rebuilt our system benchmark suite from top to bottom. It includes a series of synthetic CPU, GPU, memory, and storage benchmarks, nearly a dozen games, display testing, and the Optris PI 640 high-end thermal image camera.
This article currently includes all of the gaming laptops we've tested. Don’t worry, we’re going to add more units in a hurry, and once we do, we’ll update this page. However, a couple of notebooks already stand out, and given the time of year, we wanted to start building out this Best Gaming Laptops column immediately.
-
Razer Blade 14 (2016)
-
- Processor
- Intel Core i7-6700HQ
-
- Operating System
- Windows 10 64-Bit
-
- Memory
- 16 GB DDR4 2133MHz
-
- Display
- 14" IPS FHD Matte Display
-
- Graphics
- Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 6GB GDDR5
-
- Storage
- 512GB Samsung PM951 SSD
-
- Optical Drive
- None
-
- Camera
- Built-in webcam (2.0MP)
-
- Networking
- Killer 1535 802.11a/b/g/n/ac; Bluetooth 4.1
-
- Interface
- Thunderbolt 3 (USB Type-C); USB 3.0 Port (SuperSpeed) x 3; HDMI 2.0 Port; 3.5mm headphone/microphone combo port; Kensington lock
-
- Audio
- Built-in stereo speakers; Array microphone; Dolby Digital Plus Home Theater Edition; 7.1 codec support (via HDMI)
-
- Battery
- Built-in 70Wh rechargeable lithium-ion polymer battery
-
- Power Adapter
- Compact 165W power adapter
-
- Dimensions (WxDxH)
- 13.6" x 9.3" x 0.7"
-
- Weight
- 4.3lbs
-
- Price as configured
- $1,999
-
-
Asus Strix GL502VM-DB71Best Under $1500
-
- Processor
- Intel Core i7-6700HQ
-
- Operating System
- Windows 10 64-Bit
-
- Memory
- 16GB (8GB onboard, 1 x 8GB SODIMM) DDR4-2133
-
- Display
- 15.6" 1920 x 1080 60Hz Anti-Glare G-Sync
-
- Graphics
- Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 6GB GDDR5
-
- Storage
- 1TB 7,200 RPM HDD
-
- Optical Drive
- None
-
- Camera
- 1.2MP, 720p
-
- Networking
- Realtek Gigabit Ethernet; Intel Dual-Band Wireless-AC 8260 w/ Bluetooth
-
- Interface
- HDMI 1.4; Mini DisplayPort 1.2; USB 3.1 Type-C (Gen 2); USB 3.0 x3; Headphone-Out/Mic-In Combo Jack; 3-in-1 Card Reader; RJ45 Port; Kensington Lock
-
- Audio
- 2x 2W Speaker
-
- Battery
- 4-Cell 64WH
-
- Power Adapter
- 180W
-
- Dimensions (WxDxH)
- 15.35" x 10.47" x 0.92"
-
- Weight
- 4.8lbs
-
- Price as configured
- $1,399
-
-
Alienware 15 R3
-
- Processor
- Intel Core i5-6300HQ
-
- Operating System
- Windows 10 64-Bit
-
- Memory
- 8GB DDR4 2133MHz
-
- Display
- 15.6" 1920x1080 Anti-Glare 300nit
-
- Graphics
- Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 6GB GDDR5
-
- Storage
- 1TB HGST Travelstar 7K1000
-
- Optical Drive
- None
-
- Camera
- Alienware HD+IR presence detection camera; Windows Hello technology
-
- Networking
- Killer 1435 802.11ac 2x2 WiFi; Bluetooth 4.1
-
- Interface
- -USB 3.0 x 2 -USB 3.1 over THeadphone Jack; Microphone Jack; Noble Lock; RJ-45 Killer Networks e2400 Gigabit Ethernet Port; Mini-Display Port 1.2; HDMI 2.0 Port; Thunderbolt 3 over Type-C; Alienware Graphics Amplifier Port; Power/DC-in Jack
-
- Audio
- Alienware Sound Center and Audio Recon software; 2.0 Speaker configuration; 7.1 Digital Audio out using HDMI out connection
-
- Battery
- 68Wh Lithium Ion
-
- Power Adapter
- 180W
-
- Dimensions (WxDxH)
- 15.3" x 12" x 1"
-
- Weight
- 7.69lbs
-
- Price as configured
- $1,349.99
-
-
MSI GP62MVR Leopard Pro
-
- Processor
- Intel Core i7-6700HQ
-
- Operating System
- Windows 10 64-Bit
-
- Memory
- 16GB (2x 8GB) DDR4-2133
-
- Display
- 15.6" 1920x1080 IPS
-
- Graphics
- Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 3GB GDDR5
-
- Storage
- 1TB 7,200 RPM HDD
-
- Optical Drive
- None
-
- Camera
- 720p
-
- Networking
- Killer E2400 Gigabit Ethernet; Intel Wireless AC 3165
-
- Interface
- HDMI 1.4; Mini DisplayPort 1.2; USB 3.1 Type-C (Gen 2); USB 3.0 x2; USB 2.0; Headphone-Out; Mic-In; SD Card Reader; RJ45 Port; Kensington Lock
-
- Audio
- 4x 2W Speaker; 1x Woofer
-
- Battery
- 6-Cell (41WH)
-
- Power Adapter
- 180W
-
- Dimensions (WxDxH)
- 15.07" x 10.23" x ~0.86-1.14"
-
- Weight
- 4.8lbs
-
- Price as configured
- $1,349
-
-
MSI GS63VR Stealth Pro-034Best Under $2000
-
- Processor
- Intel Core i7-6700HQ
-
- Operating System
- Windows 10 64-Bit
-
- Memory
- 16GB DDR4 2400MHz
-
- Display
- 15.6 FHD 1920x1080 IPS
-
- Graphics
- Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 6GB GDDR5
-
- Storage
- 256GB Samsung SM951 NVMe SSD; 1TB HGST Travelstar 7K1000
-
- Optical Drive
- None
-
- Camera
- FHD type (30fps @ 1080p)
-
- Networking
- LAN: Killer Gaming Network E2400; WLAN: Killer N1535 Combo (2x2 ac); Bluetooth 4.1
-
- Interface
- USB 3.0 x 3; Thunderbolt 3 via USB Type-C; Mini DisplayPort; HMDI 2.0; SD (XC / HC); Headphone Jack; Microphone Jack; RJ-45 port
-
- Audio
- 4x Speakers
-
- Battery
- 3 cell (57 Wh)
-
- Power Adapter
- 180W
-
- Dimensions (WxDxH)
- 14.96 x 9.80 x 0.69 inches
-
- Weight
- 3.96lbs
-
- Price as configured
- $1,799
-
-
MSI GT73VR Titan Pro-201Best Over $3000
-
- Processor
- Intel Core i7-6820HK
-
- Operating System
- Windows 10 64-Bit
-
- Memory
- 64GB DDR4 2400MHz
-
- Display
- 17.3" 1920x1080 Anti-Glare Wide View Angle 120Hz
-
- Graphics
- Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 8GB GDDR5X
-
- Storage
- 512GB Samsung SM951 NVMe SSD 2 x Raid 0; 1TB HGST Travelstar 7K1000
-
- Optical Drive
- N/A
-
- Camera
- FHD type (60fps @ 1080p)
-
- Networking
- LAN: Killer Gaming Network E2400; WLAN: Killer N1535 Combo (2x2 ac); Bluetooth = Bluetooth 4.1
-
- Interface
- 5x USB 3.0; Thunderbolt 3; Mini DisplayPort; HDMI Port; Microphone Jack; Headphone Jack; SD (XC / HC)
-
- Audio
- Dynaudio Tech; 2x Speakers 3W; 1x Woofer 5W
-
- Battery
- 8 cell (75Wh)
-
- Power Adapter
- 330W
-
- Dimensions (WxDxH)
- 16.85" x 12.36" x 1.66-2.52"
-
- Weight
- 8.59lbs
-
- Price as configured
- $3,599
-
-
Asus G752VS OC Edition
-
- Processor
- Intel Core i7-6820HK
-
- Operating System
- Windows 10 64-Bit
-
- Memory
- 32GB DDR4 2400MHz
-
- Display
- 17.3" 1920x1080 G-Sync
-
- Graphics
- Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 8GB
-
- Storage
- 256GB Toshiba THNSN5256GPU7 NVMe SSD; 1TB HGST Travelstar 7K1000
-
- Optical Drive
- DL DVD±RW/CD-RW
-
- Camera
- 1.2MP HD Web Camera
-
- Networking
- Dual-band 802.11AC, Built-in Bluetooth™ V4.0, 10/100/1000/Gigabits Base T
-
- Interface
- Microphone-in jack; Headphone-out jack (SPDIF); Audio jack; USB 3.1 Type C with Thunderbolt; USB 3.0 ports; HDMI; Mini DisplayPort; SD card reader; AC adapter plug; Kensington Lock; RJ45 LAN Jack for LAN insert
-
- Audio
- Built-in Speakers And Digital Array Microphone, Built-in subwoofer
-
- Battery
- 6 Cell (96 Whrs) Polymer Battery
-
- Power Adapter
- Output: 19V DC, 6.32A, 120W; Input: 100 -240V AC, 50/60 Hz universal
-
- Dimensions (WxDxH)
- 16.4" x 12.7" x 0.8–1.5"
-
- Weight
- 8.9lbs
-
- Price as configured
- $2,499.00
-
-
Gigabyte P37X v6
-
- Processor
- Intel Core i7-6700HQ
-
- Operating System
- Windows 10 64-bit
-
- Memory
- 16GB DDR4 2400MHz
-
- Display
- 17.3" 3840x2160 IPS Anti-Glare Display LCD
-
- Graphics
- Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 8GB GDDR5
-
- Storage
- 512GB Samsung SM951 NVMe SSD; 1TB HGST Travelstar 7K1000
-
- Optical Drive
- DL DVD±RW/CD-RW
-
- Camera
- HD Camera
-
- Networking
- LAN: 10/100/1000Mbps Ethernet; Wireless LAN: 802.11ac (a/b/g/n compatible); Bluetooth: Bluetooth V4.1 + LE
-
- Interface
- HDMI 2.0; Mini-DisplayPort; D-Sub; USB 3.0 x 3; USB 3.1 Type C; SPDIF; Mic-in; SD Card Reader; RJ-45; Kensington Lock
-
- Audio
- 2x 1.5 Watt Speaker, Microphone
-
- Battery
- Li-Polymer, 11.1V, (75.81Wh)
-
- Power Adapter
- 200W
-
- Dimensions (WxDxH)
- 16.4" x 11.3" x 0.9"
-
- Weight
- 6.2lbs
-
- Price as configured
- $2,399
-
14-inch Gaming Laptops
The Razer Blade 14 (2016) offers excellent performance, and despite being thin and light, it possesses some of the best build quality we've seen so far. However, storage space is scarce and the screen is fairly inaccurate, making the hefty price premium hard to justify.
15-inch Gaming Laptops
We were blown away by the performance and features that Asus infused into the 15.6" Strix GL502VM-DB71. The company managed to cram an Intel Core i7-6700HQ processor, 16GB of memory, an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 6GB graphics module, and G-Sync variable refresh rate technology into a sleek VR-ready gaming laptop for under $1,400. It’s one of the best-performing GTX 1060-equipped machines we’ve tested, and few vendors can match the uncompromised specifications of the GL502VM at an entry level.
The Alienware 15 we tested was more budget-oriented that most offerings. It comes with everything that Alienware is known for, such as superb build quality, impressive cooling, and comprehensive backlighting software. To offer a notebook this robust at such a low price requires compromises, and so this configuration contains an i5-6300HQ, a 6GB GTX 1060, and 8GB of memory. While this particular model may play your favorite games, probably not at the highest settings because of its i5 CPU.
The MSI GP62MVR 6RF Leopard Pro is VR-ready and priced competitively. The trade-offs for an Intel Core i7, 16GB of memory, and a GTX 1060 at this price tag are less VRAM, a decidedly standard display, and less-sturdy construction. However, the VRAM capacity is only an issue for a select few AAA games at their highest settings, and although the chassis strikes us as somewhat flimsy, it's still adequately sturdy. When every dollar counts and VR-ready is the goal, MSI's Leopard Pro delivers excellent gameplay at 1080p and is an ideal choice for the budget mobile VR gamer.
The MSI GS63VR Stealth Pro-034 provides all of the power of Nvidia's GeForce GTX 1060 without many compromises. It's not perfect, but its relatively attractive price tag, solid performance in gaming, lengthy battery life, and mature gaming aesthetic in a thin, light package make it a worthwhile choice for on-the-go gaming.
17-inch Gaming Laptops
If you value performance over all else, then for the titanic price of $3,600, you can buy MSI’s GT73VR Titan Pro-201. This gaming powerhouse is outfitted with an Intel Core i7-6820HK, 64GB of memory, a 120Hz display, and a GeForce GTX 1080. With the most powerful GPU on the mobile market, the MSI Titan Pro took the top spot in all of our gaming benchmarks.
The Asus G752VS OC Edition delivers some of the best performance available on the laptop market. The added processing power from the Intel Core i7-6820HK gives it a slight edge against other GTX 1070 laptops. This comes at a price, however, because other GTX 1070-configured laptops can easily be found for $2,000 or less.
The Gigabyte P37X v6 is a great option for gamers breaking away from the typical gamer aesthetic, and instead presents a thin minimalist design. Featuring an Intel Core i7-6700HQ, GeForce GTX 1070, and 16GB of memory, these components might seem underwhelming at $2,400, but what sets the P37X v6 apart is its vibrant, color-accurate UHD display. However, that 4K display is too much for the GTX 1070 to handle most games, so its added cost ultimately drives the P37X v6's value down.
I use it all the time for VR and gaming on my 3440x1440 monitor with games like Overwatch, GTAV, Guild Wars 2, Shadow of Mordor.
It sits at about 90c max load with a core clock of about 1600. This temperature is perfectly safe, but I still intend on repasting the gpu see if I can drop it a few degrees.
Thelaptop looks fantastic, I love that it looks normal. As a dev I often find myself hopping around to coffee shops and the library when I'm not at the office. This laptop is not an eye sore and does not stand out in the crowd. It is still huge compared to the tablets and 13.3 inch ultra books people are lugging around now. But I need that sweet, sweet screen real estate.
The boot time is also a tad weird the gigabyte splash screen sits for about a second or 2 before starting the boot process, and there doesn't seem to be a way to change that. Also the bios is very limited. It does have VT-x enabled by default, I'm not sure about VT-D, I didn't get around to testing it since I don't believe KVM pci pass through works with Optimus laptops. So, honestly switching back to Windows for programming really isn't that bad all, especially with Windows Subsystem Linux.
The track pad is pretty horrible, but honestly the only good ones are on, Surface books, XPS, and MacBooks (although I have heard chrome books have some pretty rockin ones).
Alright that's enough rambling, I do really love this laptop.
also while playing LOL the screen freezes and I be the 1st victim of 1st blood . I'm thinking to get another one due to model problems anyone else had a problem like that ?
Back in the day I got a GT780DXR from MSI with a 570M (that would be todays 1070) with room for 1 SSD and 1 HDD, 16 GB DDR3 and a i5 (that I then upgraded for a used i7 2 years later) for around 1.2K
Today that gets you nowhere. You have to sacrifice something.
Maybe its time for a desktop again?
Assuming the laptop is still in the lab, we'll take a measurement and post something here. Thanks for the heads up.
I am already seeing prices come down, although that might just be the holiday sales. Unfortunately you probably have to go down to Maxwell GPU laptops to get more affordable prices without sacrificing other features and components (like an SSD). We've got lots more to test, and we'll keep watching these prices.
We weighed it. 5.59 pounds.