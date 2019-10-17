Tencent Launches AMD EPYC-Powered "Star Lake" Servers, Claims 35 Percent Performance Improvement
Rome has found yet another customer, this time in Tencent, which claims Rome boosts performance by 35% overall
Rome has found yet another customer, this time in Tencent, which claims Rome boosts performance by 35% overall
Google partnered with Ascension on Project Nightingale, which gave the tech company access to U.S. health records.
The MSI Optix MAG161 is an external laptop display that's fast at 240Hz.
Numerous people have claimed that Facebook's iOS app uses their camera while they scroll through the News Feed.
Microsoft announced that it's released Windows 10 20H1 to Slow ring members of the Windows Insider Program.
Nvidia has a new Game Ready Driver, this time ready for Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order as well as a VR shooter.
Seagate backs up a truckload of flash, and introduces a gaming dock, too.
Rumored AMD Renoir listings point to 12-CU Vega integrated graphics, leading some to believe that there may also be higher-end Vega 13 and Vega 15 GPU variants, too.
Two AMD EPYC 7H12 server processors flex their muscles in Geekbench 4 benchmark results.
The HC9001 is the first Chinese home-bred PCIe 5.0 controller.
The AMD Ryzen 9 3950X is apparently faster than the Core i9-10980XE, and could launch in Dell's Alienware prebuilts.
Despite repeated claims that Apple's first augmented reality (AR) headset would arrive in 2020, a new report said it won't actually debut until 2022.
The Asus ROG Mothership offers strong performance in a distinct design with amazing speakers. But it’s very expensive, and far from quiet.
The Logitech MX Master 3 wireless mouse has an innovative and pleasant scroll wheel and a highly customizable button layout that’s great for productivity.
The Vulcan is a highly logical choice for a speedy, pretty budget boot drive.
The Ion SFX 500G achieves top performance in all major areas and has a fair price tag.
We tested the best VR headsets for PC and gaming that you can buy in 2019. From cheap to premium, here are our favorites.
Whether you’re typing or playing a battle royale, these gaming keyboards provide the best combination of responsiveness, features and style.
Rome has found yet another customer, this time in Tencent, which claims Rome boosts performance by 35% overall
Rumored AMD Renoir listings point to 12-CU Vega integrated graphics, leading some to believe that there may also be higher-end Vega 13 and Vega 15 GPU variants, too.
Rumble in the budget graphics card segment.
The Asus ROG Mothership offers strong performance in a distinct design with amazing speakers. But it’s very expensive, and far from quiet.
New firmware and a beta bootloader allow the Pi 4 to run at lower temperatures while adding the ability to boot via Ethernet.
The latest Debian patch fixed a bug in sudo that granted unauthorized users root access.
Best Buy usually sells the Asus TUF Gaming FX505GT laptop for $849.99. But for a limited time, you can snag it for just $579.99.
Big-screen, high-refresh gaming displays are rarely this cheap--especially from a brand like Dell.