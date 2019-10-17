Trending

AMD EPYC Processor

Tencent Launches AMD EPYC-Powered "Star Lake" Servers, Claims 35 Percent Performance Improvement

By Matthew Connatser

Rome has found yet another customer, this time in Tencent, which claims Rome boosts performance by 35% overall

Google's Project Nightingale Gave It Access to US Health Records

By Nathaniel Mott

Google partnered with Ascension on Project Nightingale, which gave the tech company access to U.S. health records.

ASRock Phantom Gaming Radeon 550 2G

ASRock Rolls Out The Phantom Gaming Radeon 550

By Zhiye Liu

The Radeon 550 is alive and kicking again.

MSI's Optix MAG161 is a 240Hz Mobile LCD Screen

By Niels Broekhuijsen

The MSI Optix MAG161 is an external laptop display that's fast at 240Hz.

Facebook

Facebook's iOS App Records Users As They Scroll Through the News Feed

By Nathaniel Mott

Numerous people have claimed that Facebook's iOS app uses their camera while they scroll through the News Feed.

Eurocom Will Let You Spec a Core i9-9900KS in its X4C and X7C Notebooks

By Niels Broekhuijsen

Intel's ultra-binned Core i9-9900KS will be in Eurocom's desktop-class laptops. the X4C and X7C.

Windows 10 20H1 Reaches the Insider Program's Slow Ring

By Nathaniel Mott

Microsoft announced that it's released Windows 10 20H1 to Slow ring members of the Windows Insider Program.

Nvidia's Latest GeForce Game Ready Driver is Optimized for Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

By Niels Broekhuijsen

Nvidia has a new Game Ready Driver, this time ready for Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order as well as a VR shooter.

Seagate Announces Thunderbolt 3 Gaming Dock and New FireCuda SSDs

By Sean Webster

Seagate backs up a truckload of flash, and introduces a gaming dock, too.

AMD

AMD Ryzen 4000 APUs May Feature Vega 12, Vega 15 Graphics

By Lucian Armasu

Rumored AMD Renoir listings point to 12-CU Vega integrated graphics, leading some to believe that there may also be higher-end Vega 13 and Vega 15 GPU variants, too.

AMD EPYC Processor

Dual AMD Epyc Rome 7H12 Server CPUs Benchmarked in Cray Supercomputer

By Zhiye Liu

Two AMD EPYC 7H12 server processors flex their muscles in Geekbench 4 benchmark results.

HC9001 PCIe 5.0 Controller

Chinese SSD Manufacturer Races Forward to PCIe 5.0

By Zhiye Liu

The HC9001 is the first Chinese home-bred PCIe 5.0 controller.

AMD Ryzen 9 3950X Benchmark Leaks From Dell Alienware Aurora Desktop

By Matthew Connatser

The AMD Ryzen 9 3950X is apparently faster than the Core i9-10980XE, and could launch in Dell's Alienware prebuilts.

Jonsbo's MOD4 Open-Air Chassis Looks Like a Pink Rabbit

By Niels Broekhuijsen

Just a little less cuddly.

Report: Apple's AR Products Won't Arrive Until 2022

By Nathaniel Mott

Despite repeated claims that Apple's first augmented reality (AR) headset would arrive in 2020, a new report said it won't actually debut until 2022.

Asus ROG Mothership Review: I Want to Believe

By Andrew E. Freedman

The Asus ROG Mothership offers strong performance in a distinct design with amazing speakers. But it’s very expensive, and far from quiet.

Logitech MX Master 3 Wireless Mouse Review: Reinventing the Wheel Successfully

By Scharon Harding

Editor's Choice

The Logitech MX Master 3 wireless mouse has an innovative and pleasant scroll wheel and a highly customizable button layout that’s great for productivity.

Team Group T-Force Vulcan SATA SSD Review: Flashy, Fast and Affordable

By Sean Webster

Editor's Choice

The Vulcan is a highly logical choice for a speedy, pretty budget boot drive.

Fractal Design Ion SFX Gold 500W Power Supply Review

By Aris Mpitziopoulos

Editor's Choice

The Ion SFX 500G achieves top performance in all major areas and has a fair price tag.

Razer Blade Stealth 13 Laptop Review: Powered by 25W Ice Lake

By Scharon Harding

The Razer Blade Stealth 13 looks and feels good, but its battery life is a little disappointing.

Best VR Headsets for PC and Gaming 2019

By Scharon Harding

We tested the best VR headsets for PC and gaming that you can buy in 2019. From cheap to premium, here are our favorites.

Best Gaming Keyboards for 2019

By Avram Piltch

Whether you’re typing or playing a battle royale, these gaming keyboards provide the best combination of responsiveness, features and style.

Best Gaming Monitors 2019: 4K, Budget and More

By Scharon Harding

Here are the best gaming monitors available in 2019, ranging from cheap 60Hz-144Hz monitors to high-resolution 4K monitors with G-Sync or FreeSync.

Raspberry Pi 4 Update Cools Temps, Adds Network Booting

By Gareth Halfacree

New firmware and a beta bootloader allow the Pi 4 to run at lower temperatures while adding the ability to boot via Ethernet.

Sudo Bug That Gave Users Root Access Fixed in Latest Debian Patch

By Ash Puckett

The latest Debian patch fixed a bug in sudo that granted unauthorized users root access.

Ubuntu 19.10 Debuts With Raspberry Pi 4 Support

By Nathaniel Mott

Canonical released Ubuntu 19.10 today with support for the Raspberry Pi 4 and other upgrades.

Asus TUF Gaming FX505GT

Get $270 Off This 15-Inch Asus Gaming Laptop With a GTX 1650, i5-9300H

By Zhiye Liu

Best Buy usually sells the Asus TUF Gaming FX505GT laptop for $849.99. But for a limited time, you can snag it for just $579.99.

Dell D2719HGF

Snag This 27-Inch 144Hz Dell FreeSync Monitor for $170, Today Only

By Matt Safford

Big-screen, high-refresh gaming displays are rarely this cheap--especially from a brand like Dell.

Intel Core i5-9600KF Drops to $200

By Zhiye Liu

The Intel Core i5-9600KF is on sale for $200 after selling for as much as $240 last month.